Armenian Opposition Figure Gagik Tsarukyan Arrested

By Yousef Bardouka
Armenian authorities arrested the leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan for alleged money laundering. The eccentric tycoon had recently run in the June parliamentary elections, but failed to make it to parliament. He has since been placed under investigation for financial crimes and a travel ban.
Tsarukyan appears to have been arrested on the evening of July 6.
According to independent media outlet CivilNet, his lawyer, Yerem Sargsyan, told lawyers that he was charged with aiding and abetting fraud and money laundering. He additionally claimed that he was detained as part of a case where he “should have been recognized as a victim.”
Sargsyan explained that the case involves the creation of a joint Armenian–Iranian chamber aimed at developing economic cooperation between the neighboring countries. He said that the proposed chamber had received necessary permits from the state, and that ‘significant investments were made.” However, he said that some Iranian nationals “committed abuses,” leading Tsarukyan to sue them.
“Instead of recognizing the organization with his participation as the victim, they decided to make Gagik Tsarukyan the defendant,” Sargsyan said, adding that he believed the arrest to be politically motivated.