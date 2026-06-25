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Armenian Assembly of American Welcomes Six Armenia-Related Amendments

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have submitted amendments to be considered by the House Rules Committee for the following bills: H.R. 4016, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2027, and H.R. 8595, the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027, aimed at securing the release of Armenian hostages unlawfully detained by Azerbaijan, strengthening Armenia’s security, enforcing Section 907 restrictions, protecting Armenian Christian cultural heritage, and advancing accountability for Azerbaijan’s ongoing actions against Armenia and the Armenian people.

Rep. Game Amos

The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) welcomes the introduction of these measures and commends Representatives Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Jim Costa (D-CA) and Gabe Amo (D-RI) for their continued leadership on issues of importance to Armenia and the Armenian people.

The Assembly strongly supports the following amendments:

Rep. Jim Costa

Amendments to H.R. 4016 – National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2027

Rep. Frank Pallone’s (D-NJ) amendment limits the President’s ability to waive Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act until Azerbaijan takes demonstrable and verifiable steps to release Armenian hostages, withdraw its forces from sovereign Armenian territory, protect Armenian Christian cultural heritage, and cease the destruction of Armenian property in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis

Rep. Gus Bilirakis’ (R-FL) amendment requires the Department of Defense to assess Armenia’s security needs and identify additional U.S. security assistance should Azerbaijan fail to meet several conditions, including releasing Armenian hostages, withdrawing from sovereign Armenian territory, ceasing hostilities, recognizing the right of return for displaced Armenians, and preserving Armenian cultural and religious heritage. The amendment also restricts the President’s ability to waive Section 907 if these conditions are not met.

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Rep. Brad Sherman’s (D-CA) amendment expresses the Sense of Congress that Azerbaijan should immediately and unconditionally release all Armenian hostages and calls on the United States to employ all appropriate diplomatic, economic, and legal tools, including full enforcement of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act and consideration of Global Magnitsky sanctions, to secure their release.

Rep. Gabe Amo’s (D-RI) amendment prohibits security assistance to Azerbaijan under Section 333 authority until Azerbaijan has released all Armenian hostages, withdrawn from sovereign Armenian territory, ceased hostilities against Armenia, recognized the right of return for displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, and committed to protecting Armenian cultural, religious, and historical heritage.

Amendments to H.R. 8595 – National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027

Rep. Jim Costa’s (D-CA) amendment prohibits funds from being provided to Azerbaijan until the President certifies that Azerbaijan has satisfied several conditions, including taking steps to ensure the unconditional release of all remaining Armenian hostages and withdrawing Azerbaijani military forces from sovereign Armenian territory.

Rep. Brad Sherman

Rep. Costa also offered an amendment directing the Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Secretary of State, to submit a report to Congress assessing the damage, destruction, and continued threats to Armenian Christian religious, cultural, and historical heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

“At a time when Armenian hostages remain unlawfully detained in Baku and Armenian Christian heritage faces ongoing threats, these amendments demonstrate Congress’ continued commitment to accountability, human rights, religious freedom, and a just and lasting peace,” stated Armenian Assembly Congressional Relations Director Mariam Khaloyan. “The Assembly appreciates the leadership of these Members and urges Congress to advance these important measures.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The Rules Committee is expected to consider these measures as early as next week.

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