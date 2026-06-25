A New Tradition Begins: Armenian Youth Center Launches Successful Inaugural Casino Royale Fundraiser

By Charles Yessaian

LORTON, VA — On Saturday, May 16, the Armenian Youth Center (AYC) of Greater Washington, DC hosted its first-ever Casino Royale Charity Fundraiser at the Lorton Art House.

Hosted under the leadership of AYC President Chris Hekimian and supported by a dedicated volunteer Host Committee, the evening reflected the American-Armenian community’s enduring commitment to investing in future generations. The event brought together a mix of American-Armenian families, longtime supporters and many friends from outside the Armenian community.

While inspired by the glamour and excitement of a classic casino night, the event proved to be far more than simply an evening of gaming. Casino Royale became what the American-Armenian community often does best: a joyful gathering of generations.

Guests enjoyed an energetic and welcoming atmosphere featuring blackjack, craps, roulette, three-card poker, Let It Ride, Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em, and Texas Hold ’Em poker tables, along with outstanding food, fellowship, raffles, and an auction.

Children enthusiastically joined in the fun, learning games, cheering on family members, and adding a joyful energy that perfectly reflected the spirit of the community.