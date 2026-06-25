  TOP STORIES WEEK   26
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
26

Week

Latest articles of the week
Scenes from Casino Royale (Photo courtesy of the Armenian Youth Center of Greater Washington, DC)
Community

A New Tradition Begins: Armenian Youth Center Launches Successful Inaugural Casino Royale Fundraiser

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
50
0

By Charles Yessaian

LORTON, VA — On Saturday, May 16, the Armenian Youth Center (AYC) of Greater Washington, DC hosted its first-ever Casino Royale Charity Fundraiser at the Lorton Art House.

Hosted under the leadership of AYC President Chris Hekimian and supported by a dedicated volunteer Host Committee, the evening reflected the American-Armenian community’s enduring commitment to investing in future generations. The event brought together a mix of American-Armenian families, longtime supporters and many friends from outside the Armenian community.

While inspired by the glamour and excitement of a classic casino night, the event proved to be far more than simply an evening of gaming. Casino Royale became what the American-Armenian community often does best: a joyful gathering of generations.

Guests enjoyed an energetic and welcoming atmosphere featuring blackjack, craps, roulette, three-card poker, Let It Ride, Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em, and Texas Hold ’Em poker tables, along with outstanding food, fellowship, raffles, and an auction.

Chuck Yessaian, co-chair of the AYC Casino Royale and AYC Golf Fore Kids Classic presenting a grant to the Hamasdegh Armenian Sunday School of Soorp Khatch, a Prelacy school which serves the Washington, DC community, and Tamar Khachaturian, PTA Committee Member for Hamasdegh (Photo courtesy of the Armenian Youth Center of Greater Washington, DC)

Children enthusiastically joined in the fun, learning games, cheering on family members, and adding a joyful energy that perfectly reflected the spirit of the community.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Beyond the entertainment, the purpose of the evening remained firmly rooted in the Armenian Youth Center’s broader vision.

The center was established with an ambitious but meaningful goal: the creation of a physical American-Armenian Youth Center that will serve future generations while also supporting local youth organizations, educational initiatives, cultural activities, athletic programs and broader community engagement efforts throughout the region.

The vision is to create a place where young people can gather, learn, lead, celebrate Armenian heritage and culture, participate in sports and community activities, strengthen friendships, and build lasting connections.

Casino Royale directly helped advance that mission.

A particularly meaningful moment during the evening was a special charitable presentation in support of the Hamasdegh Armenian Sunday School, recognizing the important role it plays in educating and strengthening Armenian youth in the region.

The Armenian Youth Center has become well known for its successful Golf Fore Kids Classic, which has grown into a beloved annual tradition within the community. If the enthusiasm surrounding Casino Royale is any indication, the AYC has successfully launched another tradition that will continue to bring the community together in support of future generations.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The community will next gather for the 9th Annual AYC Golf Fore Kids Classic, to be held on Monday, October 5, at Norbeck Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.

(Charles Yessaian is the co-chair of the Armenian Youth Center of Greater Washington, DC and the Casino Royale & Golf Fore Kids Committees)

SHARE
Previous Astronaut Jarret Lafleur to Receive Neil Armstrong Award of Excellence
Next Armenian Assembly of American Welcomes Six Armenia-Related Amendments
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.