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Wildberries delivery point in Yerevan (photo Marut Vanyan/The Armenian Mirror-Spectator)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Wildberries and OZON Suspend Sales to Armenian Trading Companies

by
Marut Vanyan
128
0

YEREVAN — Wildberries and OZON, the largest Russian online retailers, with annual revenues of around $1.89 billion, are the equivalents of the Russian eBay and Amazon. Since May 2, Armenian entrepreneurs involved in these businesses have been raising the alarm about the impossibility of selling their products on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) market.

While Armenian exporters complain that they cannot export their products, buyers confirm that they do not face any obstacles when purchasing goods. It turns out that it is possible to buy EAEU goods, but not to sell Armenian goods.

Comments on social media confirm that many are worried that Armenian goods cannot be exported on the site, noting that the excuse of a technical glitch or backlog is just that, rather than reality.

However, Wildberries explains that this situation is “due to the large number of accumulated orders.”

A statement it issued says: “Unfortunately, due to the large backlog of orders, we are forced to temporarily suspend shipping new orders from Armenia to customers in other countries. Customers within Armenia will be able to continue placing orders as usual. However, customers in other countries will not see products located in Armenia in search results for now, as they will be unable to order items that cannot be delivered quickly. Please note that future deliveries to EAEU countries may require documents confirming the origin of the goods and their correct registration.”

A political subtext is perceived in Armenia, where people are voicing opinions that Russia has begun punishing Armenia on the eve of the 8th European Political Community Summit which takes place in Yerevan.

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Edmon Marukyan, leader of the Bright Armenia party posted: “The Minister of Economy has issued a statement saying that two opposition forces in Armenia are behind the problems related to Wildberries and OZON [probably referring to Samvel Karapetyan and Robert Kocharyan]. I expect the Minister of Economy to deal with the problem instead of making empty statements. I have information that greenhouse farms are also facing problems: they have been informed that they can no longer sell their products in the EAEU [and], in particular, in the Russian Federation. Therefore, representatives of the authorities should deal with their direct duties and resolve these problems, because the daily bread of many people depends on it.”

At the same time, the Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan told reporters that “everything is okay.”

“We have solved much more difficult problems, everything is okay. There is no any problem. Russia is our partner. We will work better with Russia. Relations with Russia have never been as good as during our rule,” Papoyan declared.

For a long time now, many experts have been making predictions and warning that if the current authorities of Armenia worsens relations with Russia, the next step will be a ban on the export of 50,000 tons of apricots and 1.3 million bottles of Jermuk water to Russia, with the final step being a halt in gas exports, which will lead to economic collapse for Armenia.

Armenian trading companies increased sales volumes on the Wildberries marketplace by 122 percent in 2025. The number of sellers from Armenia on the Wildberries marketplace increased by 106 percent during the year.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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