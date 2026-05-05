Artsakh Residents in Armenia Struggle to Hold On

YEREVAN — Since 2023, when various social programs for forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh were launched, they have been met with vague or even hostile reactions from many in Armenia. “There are a lot of needy people in Armenia too, why should all the attention be on them?” many locals complain on social media. But do Karabakh Armenians, who have literally lost everything, actually go on vacation to the Maldives with this money? The money never stays in their pockets for a second. They must pay the locals rent for their houses.
Furthermore, while paying rent is difficult for Karabakh refugees, buying an apartment is an almost insurmountable obstacle for them.
Gurgen Baghdasaryan, a vocal coach from Stepanakert, reflected on this situation on social media: “I must say this: I don’t know how to express my anger. Dear all, have you seen the prices of apartments for sale in Yerevan and neighboring settlements? We are not in London, nor in Berlin. How can they assess ‘chicken nests’ at that price? At least tidy up your apartment and then post photos and prices. It’s a shame that you try to make money at the expense of refugees.”
At the same time, any support for the Karabakh Armenians, whether from the Armenian government, the EU, US or Russia, is politicized and often leads to hate speech. For example, a recent local post on social media that reads “I would advise you not to help these ungrateful people with anything, one thing is for sure: in the end, they will say ‘spasibo’ [thanks] Russia!”, gets a lot of likes from those who approve of the sentiments expressed.
Efforts in Armenia
The Armenian government’s rental assistance program was suspended in April 2025. With that program, the government provided 50,000 drams ($135) per person per month, and it was really vital for them. However, the government has decided to suspend that program, and currently, only vulnerable groups are receiving 30,000 drams ($81) (disabled people, pensioners). Anyway, all Artsakh Armenians consider themselves a vulnerable group, complaining that everyone has lost everything and is in the same status. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia announced a tender for the renovation of abandoned administrative buildings in Artashat and their conversion into social housing, including for Artsakh residents. This has caused some excitement among Artsakh residents, many of whom have no hope of acquiring apartments with state housing certificates. The government refuses to build separate settlements or buildings where the people of Artsakh can live compactly. The government explains this by saying that it does not want to settle the people of Artsakh in ghettos.