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Stepanakert, September 2023 (photo Marut Vanyan/Armenian Mirror-Spectator)
Armenia & Karabakh

Artsakh Residents in Armenia Struggle to Hold On

by
Marut Vanyan
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YEREVAN — Since 2023, when various social programs for forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh were launched, they have been met with vague or even hostile reactions from many in Armenia. “There are a lot of needy people in Armenia too, why should all the attention be on them?” many locals complain on social media. But do Karabakh Armenians, who have literally lost everything, actually go on vacation to the Maldives with this money? The money never stays in their pockets for a second. They must pay the locals rent for their houses.

The “Artsakh” neighborhood in Stepanakert. People worked and waited for years to get an apartment here, but unfortunately very few ¬succeeded in living there. Azerbaijan has converted these apartments into student dormitories. September 2023 (photo Marut Vanyan/Armenian Mirror-Spectator)

Furthermore, while paying rent is difficult for Karabakh refugees, buying an apartment is an almost insurmountable obstacle for them.

Gurgen Baghdasaryan, a vocal coach from Stepanakert, reflected on this situation on social media: “I must say this: I don’t know how to express my anger. Dear all, have you seen the prices of apartments for sale in Yerevan and neighboring settlements? We are not in London, nor in Berlin. How can they assess ‘chicken nests’ at that price? At least tidy up your apartment and then post photos and prices. It’s a shame that you try to make money at the expense of refugees.”

At the same time, any support for the Karabakh Armenians, whether from the Armenian government, the EU, US or Russia, is politicized and often leads to hate speech. For example, a recent local post on social media that reads “I would advise you not to help these ungrateful people with anything, one thing is for sure: in the end, they will say ‘spasibo’ [thanks] Russia!”, gets a lot of likes from those who approve of the sentiments expressed.

Efforts in Armenia

The Armenian government’s rental assistance program was suspended in April 2025. With that program, the government provided 50,000 drams ($135) per person per month, and it was really vital for them. However, the government has decided to suspend that program, and currently, only vulnerable groups are receiving 30,000 drams ($81) (disabled people, pensioners). Anyway, all Artsakh Armenians consider themselves a vulnerable group, complaining that everyone has lost everything and is in the same status. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia announced a tender for the renovation of abandoned administrative buildings in Artashat and their conversion into social housing, including for Artsakh residents. This has caused some excitement among Artsakh residents, many of whom have no hope of acquiring apartments with state housing certificates. The government refuses to build separate settlements or buildings where the people of Artsakh can live compactly. The government explains this by saying that it does not want to settle the people of Artsakh in ghettos.

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However, Narek Karapetyan, a leader of the Strong Armenia political party, recently announced that his party’s program includes the construction of a separate district in Yerevan, where Artsakh residents will live.

The Armenian government offers more money for purchasing an apartment in border settlements, 5,000,000 drams ($13,497) per person, than elsewhere, but the majority of Karabakh Armenians have settled in Yerevan and neighboring settlements. They mainly explain this in terms of ease in finding jobs. The provinces are more rural and often offer fewer jobs.

On April 18, the Armenian government approved a $240 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which will be used to address the housing needs of internally displaced persons from Karabakh.

European and US Aid

“The European Union and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, jointly with partner financial institutions (PFIs), are supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) established by displaced Karabakh Armenians through dedicated credit lines to help them overcome business-related challenges, foster growth, and enhance competitiveness. This support has two main objectives: to assist SMEs that wish to re-establish themselves in Armenia, as well as local businesses whose activities contribute to the economic integration of displaced persons. The support is provided in the form of both financing and business advisory services. Incentive grants of up to 35 percent of the loan amount are available to eligible MSMEs to reduce investment costs and facilitate the integration of displaced persons. Capacity development for MSMEs is also provided through a Small Business Advisory Programme,” the European Union announced in Armenia.

The US government also announced $11.5 million in aid for those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023 and in 2024 Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced support for Karabakh Armenians. “We plan to provide over $65 million in assistance from our FY23 budget funds. And we will continue to support the 100,000 ethnic Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Assistance has also been provided by diasporan organizations, like the Tufenkian Foundation from the US (see the January 15, 2026 article by this author in the Mirror-Spectator titled “Refugees Try to Make a New Life in Svarants”).

Daron Acemoğlu in his book Why Nations Fail beautifully describes how little aid from international organizations and donors reaches the real recipients (the IDP’s, the people affected by conflicts etc.). He explains that as a result, proxies (authorities, NGOs) benefit more than the people for whom the program and donations were intended.

In one case, while there are no statistics on how many Karabakh Armenian entrepreneurs received loans with 35-percent interest, banks offer insurmountable conditions, and there are very few applicants. There are suspicions that the loans are provided not to Karabakh Armenians, but to local organizations, NGOs, on the condition that they provide jobs to Karabakh refugees. This is not a violation of the rules, but this loophole allows banks to deprive Artsakh residents of direct and direct support. This EU program, which can really be a salvation for many, needs monitoring and public reporting to avoid corruption and other risks.

“The program is so complicated that there is almost no chance to become a beneficiary. So much bureaucracy, so much paperwork that I have to hire a lawyer, an accountant, and an HR employee to do all this for me. It feels like some kind of program that was created in advance for only a few people,” a Karabakh Armenian ironically states.

On the other hand, the EU does not have mechanisms to directly provide money to Karabakh Armenians. Therefore, the EU supports Karabakh refugees either through the Armenian government or local NGOs.

In Karabakh, Armenians used to have two homes, one usually in the capital Stepanakert, where they lived permanently, and the other known as the grandmother’s home, which was located in the village where they were originally from and which they usually visited for the holidays in the summer. Today they are deprived of both. Moreover, they watch online how they are being demolished or “being resettled” by Azerbaijan.

Just to imagine how many people have been deprived of their homes, homelands, and rights and have become refugees in their own country, Armenia, see the multitudes at this rally in Stepanakert in 2023 (photo Marut Vanyan/Armenian Mirror-Spectator)

Thus, three years later, Karabakh Armenians continue to face social issues and injustices in Armenia. The only thing left for them to do is complain on Facebook groups, which no one cares about.

What Is Russian Aid About?

Today, all eyes  are on the Strait of Hormuz blockade and everyone has forgotten about Nagorno Karabakh’s nine-month-long siege in 2023.

Recently, the Russian autonomous nonprofit organization Eurasia invited Karabakh Armenians to their representative office in Yerevan to provide them with assistance. This usually includes hygiene items, vermicelli, canned goods and buckwheat, and those in need, who are many, gathered there to receive their share. “Russia Is with You” is what this support program is called.

The Eurasia and Russian Humanitarian Mission autonomous nonprofit organizations, within the framework of the “Russia Is with You” project implemented under the auspices of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), promised to provide more than 140 tons of humanitarian aid from July 31, 2025, to forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh who have settled in Armenia.

It is indeed humiliating for the Karabakh refugees, but out of necessity, people accept this aid. Many will remember how during the blockade Russian peacekeepers distributed similar aid to pregnant women and recorded it on their phones. At the time, Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan condemned such behavior by Russians, but again, what was left for hungry people to do but accept the aid?

Armenia has refused Russian humanitarian aid intended for Nagorno‑Karabakh refugees, citing a ban on donations and charitable assistance during pre-election periods. Parliamentary elections in Armenia are scheduled for June 7.

It is obvious that this aid has a political subtext, which is evidenced by the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova about this refusal. According to Zakharova, Moscow became one of the first to provide humanitarian aid to the Karabakh people living in Armenia, but Yerevan refused to accept it.

Earlier, the Fact Investigation Platform (FIP) reported that Eurasia was involved in meddling in election processes in Moldova. Its investigation found that “In 2025, during the parliamentary elections in Moldova, [Moldavian oligarch Ilan] Shor again promoted Russian propaganda narratives through Eurasia NGO and the pro-Russian opposition Victory political bloc, and coordinated funding to influence the political situation in the Republic of Moldova.”

A man eats his own bitter food with more appetite than the honey given by his neighbor, goes the Karabakh proverb.  If you ask any Karabakh Armenian, they will say that they don’t need any help. All they want is to be in their own home.

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