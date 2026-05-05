Why Isn’t the Nagorno-Karabakh Chapter Being Closed?

YEREVAN — The EU Parliament adopted a multi-part resolution on Armenia on Thursday, April 30, which included points on Nagorno-Karabakh which Armenian state media “bypassed,” focusing more on issues of democracy and support for upcoming elections in Armenia, which are also mentioned in the resolution.

The resolution read as follows: “Reiterates its support for the rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, including the protection of their identity, property and cultural heritage, and their right to a safe, unimpeded and dignified return under appropriate international guarantees; calls for those responsible for the destruction of Armenian cultural and religious heritage to be held accountable, and for an international assessment mission;

“Condemns Azerbaijan’s unjust detention of Armenian prisoners of war, detainees and hostages; demands their immediate and unconditional release; notes the steps taken so far and calls for further confidence-building measures; calls for full respect for international humanitarian and human rights law.”

As could be expected, this resulted in a vote the very next day, May 1, by the Azerbaijani Parliament to cut ties with the body, as well as the summoning of the EU’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić.

By the way, while authorities in Armenia and Azerbaijan assure that peace is being established between the two countries and roads are being opened, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry website can’t be accessed in Armenia.

While Armenian authorities does not want to talk about Nagorno-Karabakh, diaspora organizations welcome the European Parliament’s resolution.