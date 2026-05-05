  TOP STORIES WEEK   19
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
19

Week

Latest articles of the week
Karmir Vank (Red Monastery), created in 1224 in the Vaghuhas village of Martakert region, Nagorno Karabakh
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Why Isn’t the Nagorno-Karabakh Chapter Being Closed?

by
Marut Vanyan
63
0

YEREVAN — The EU Parliament adopted a multi-part resolution on Armenia on Thursday, April 30, which included points on Nagorno-Karabakh which Armenian state media “bypassed,” focusing more on issues of democracy and support for upcoming elections in Armenia, which are also mentioned in the resolution.

Karmir Vank (Red Monastery), created in 1224 in the Vaghuhas village of Martakert region, Nagorno Karabakh

The resolution read as follows: “Reiterates its support for the rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, including the protection of their identity, property and cultural heritage, and their right to a safe, unimpeded and dignified return under appropriate international guarantees; calls for those responsible for the destruction of Armenian cultural and religious heritage to be held accountable, and for an international assessment mission;

“Condemns Azerbaijan’s unjust detention of Armenian prisoners of war, detainees and hostages; demands their immediate and unconditional release; notes the steps taken so far and calls for further confidence-building measures; calls for full respect for international humanitarian and human rights law.”

EPC Summit poster on Yerevan-Echmiadzin highway

As could be expected, this resulted in a vote the very next day, May 1, by the Azerbaijani Parliament to cut ties with the body, as well as the summoning of the EU’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić.

By the way, while authorities in Armenia and Azerbaijan assure that peace is being established between the two countries and roads are being opened, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry website can’t be accessed in Armenia.

While Armenian authorities does not want to talk about Nagorno-Karabakh, diaspora organizations welcome the European Parliament’s resolution.

Monument specialist Slava Sargsyan takes a photo of a khachkar in the forests of Nagorno-Karabakh

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

For example, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) welcomed the European Parliament resolution demanding the Armenian authorities guarantee full respect for opposition rights, judicial independence and freedom of expression and demanding justice for Artsakh Armenians and the hostages in Baku.

On April 30, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during a meeting with journalists, again considered the discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh dangerous and a cause for a new conflict.

“What are we going to do? Are we going to provoke a conflict again? Are we going to continue the Karabakh movement?”, he asked.

With the recent destruction of churches in Stepanakert, the Armenian authorities made it clear that Nagorno-Karabakh is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and it can do whatever it wants there – in other words, it is none of Armenia’s business, which is also what Azerbaijan says.

The fact that these churches were built in the 2000s is cited, as if there are no centuries-old khachkars [cross-stones] and monasteries in Nagorno-Karabakh. Wherever you go in the village forest and pull up the leaves, you will definitely find a khachkar. There is no a single village in Nagorno-Karabakh that does not have its own centuries-old chapel, the fate of which no one knows today.

It’s as if the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh is a dormant volcano that wakes up whenever it wants. Sometimes, Russian President Vladimir Putin reminds us of it. Sometimes we are reminded when churches are being demolished and sometimes when the EU or Canada reminds us. It seems strange, but even Azerbaijan is unsuccessful in closing the Nagorno-Karabakh chapter, which it wants the most, though Armenia stubbornly wants to close it.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

And what should the Karabakh Armenians do? Should they settle in Armenia, as Pashinyan urges them, run from one bank to another for a mortgage, think of where to find money to pay to the landlord at the end of the month in Yerevan, hold on to the hope that one day they will return to their homes, and miss their loved ones’ graves?

What should they do? The 8th Summit of the European Political Community takes place on May 4 in Yerevan. Would European leaders be willing to hear such questions?

SHARE
Previous Wildberries and OZON Suspend Sales to Armenian Trading Companies
Next Memory As Witness, Unity as Strength
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakh
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.