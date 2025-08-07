Strengthening National Security: Institute for Security Analysis Launches Resilience Programs in Gyumri

By Bella Ishanyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
GYUMRI, Armenia — The Institute for Security Analysis (ISA), a national security think tank based in Yerevan, hosted two conferences in Gyumri from July 8 to 12.
The first, a complete five-day security curricula for aspiring professionals, or Conflict Awareness School (CAS), hosted speakers from around the world to discuss relevant pillars of Armenian national security such as strategic communications, military strategy, digital warfare, state capture, energy security and Russian hybrid operations.
The second, on July 8 and 9, was a “Security Governance and Transformation Seminar.” Through sessions led and attended by security professionals and academics, the seminar was open for professionals to strengthen the alignment between national interests and defense planning.
While separate events, the CAS and seminar both aimed to enhance strategic awareness and promote critical thinking on defense modernization and institutional transformation. The week was sponsored by UK International Development, a network through the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office that fortifies diplomatic, development and consular work around the world.