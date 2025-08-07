Armenia and US to Hold Joint Military Drills

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — In preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions, the Armenia-US joint exercise EAGLE PARTNER 2025 will be held in Armenia from August 12 to 20, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported on August 2.

Servicemembers from the peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces, US Army Europe and Africa, and the Kansas National Guard participate in the exercise.

The exercise will focus on preparation and execution of peacekeeping operations with a strong emphasis on medical evacuation procedures.

The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping missions, exchange best practices in control and tactical communication, and improve the readiness of the peacekeeping unit of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

Units preparing for international peacekeeping operations regularly engage in similar joint military exercises and training with partner countries.