FM Mirzoyan Visits International Criminal Court

THE HAGUE (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Armenia has been at the forefront of international action for strengthening of policies and practices against the crime of genocide, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in his remarks at the 23nd Session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court on Monday, December 2.

“As a long-standing supporter of the genocide prevention agenda, Armenia has been at the forefront of international action for strengthening of policies and practices against the crime of genocide, as well as building a global community network to advance the methods of prevention,” Mirzoyan said.

“Hence, Armenia initiated the Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide in regular observance of the International Day of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime, designated by the UN General Assembly Resolution. Armenia is proud to be the penholder of that Resolution.”

It was the first time a representative of the Republic of Armenia addressed the Session of the Assembly as a full-fledged member to the Rome Statute.

On the same day, he met with the President of the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC Päivi Kaukoranta.

The two discussed issues of cooperation among member states to ensure the effectiveness of the ICC. It was emphasized that in the current period, marked by numerous challenges, a strong commitment to upholding international legal norms, ensuring the rule of law, and supporting the functioning of the Court is more important than ever.