  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
47

Week

Latest articles of the week
Satellite photos showing the destruction of the church in Kashatagh
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Satellite Photos Show Yet Another Church in Karabakh Destroyed

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
51
0

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Satellite imagery shows that between October 5, 2023, and April 30, 2024, the 19th-century Tandzatap church in Kashatagh region of Nagorno-Karabakh sustained major damage, the Caucasus Heritage Watch reported on November 19.

Most of the roof has collapsed, as has the southern wall which featured an embedded stone engraved with a cross.

Photographs taken in the mid-1990s indicate that the entryway in the southern wall was already damaged by that time. Also, the stone facing around the windows was no longer present.

The church remained in damaged but stable condition for decades until the recent collapse documented by CHW. The engraved cross, pictured below, is to the left of the large hole where the door once stood.

The village came under Azerbaijan’s control in the aftermath of the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Tatiana Podgorskaya: (Not) All About My Armenian Mother
Next Parliament Speaker Visits Vietnam
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.