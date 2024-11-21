Satellite Photos Show Yet Another Church in Karabakh Destroyed

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Satellite imagery shows that between October 5, 2023, and April 30, 2024, the 19th-century Tandzatap church in Kashatagh region of Nagorno-Karabakh sustained major damage, the Caucasus Heritage Watch reported on November 19.

Most of the roof has collapsed, as has the southern wall which featured an embedded stone engraved with a cross.

Photographs taken in the mid-1990s indicate that the entryway in the southern wall was already damaged by that time. Also, the stone facing around the windows was no longer present.

The church remained in damaged but stable condition for decades until the recent collapse documented by CHW. The engraved cross, pictured below, is to the left of the large hole where the door once stood.

The village came under Azerbaijan’s control in the aftermath of the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh.