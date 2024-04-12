Looking for Boston Area Armenian Architects and Students

WATERTOWN — Architect Arto Kurkjian has been working with Ashot Grigorian in Yerevan, who is the director of the Architecture Museum, about assembling the names of Boston area Armenian architects and their work for a possible future publication. Through his contacts, he already created a list of 33 architects.

Last Saturday April 6, he organized a first meeting at the Watertown Public Library at which 10 architects and students of architecture were present.

If there are other students from Boston area colleges or architects practicing in Boston area, please email your information to Arto at aakurkjian @verizon.net.

The next meeting of Boston area architects and students will take place on May 25, 2024 at 2.00 p.m., again at the Watertown Public Library.