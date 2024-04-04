I wonder.

He had been an avid reader of an Armenian-language newspaper which came from Istanbul and knew that a tumultuous time was approaching. Of late, there had been a change in the demeaner and action of the Turkish gendarmes and military toward the Armenians; a dark cloud appeared to loom over all the local villages. Suddenly, the newspaper stopped coming.

The Armenian elderly villagers were isolated and watched. They were told that they were going to be sent to another town to perform labor for the Turkish army for as they were too old to be officially conscripted. But somehow they sensed a sadder fate for themselves. Did they think that the unthinkable was about to happen? Did my grandfather believe that this would be the end of the Armenian race and its cherished Christian Church? Would the bright flame of Armenian Christianity — adopted as a religion by Armenia in 301 AD, the very first nation to do so — be extinguished in the murderous days lying ahead?

Despite the signs of impending disaster, could my grandfather ever have imagined the incredible scope of the atrocities which were to come? That the region would be known as “The Slaughterhouse Province” following the descriptions of US Consul Leslie Davis who referred to “what is probably the most terrible tragedy that has ever befallen any people in the history of the world?”

Did my grandfather know that he would never see his wife or children again? Did he think that they too would soon be rounded up? Was he heartbroken when his son tried to visit him in the church but was denied access and was only able to converse by shouting over the din. Did they realize that this was the last time they would ever hear each other’s voice?

I wonder if my grandfather and his fellow prisoners, outnumbered , disarmed and deceived, realized, after their protests, resistance and a short-lived escape by several of them, that they would soon be marched — roped together in groups of 10 — to the nearby Arpa Talatsee Valley before dawn, where they would be executed by machine gun fire?