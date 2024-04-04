Worshipping in the sanctuary of the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in New Britain, Conn., always evokes feelings of comfort and security for me. I am encapsulated in warmth, reflection and safety.
My thoughts, however, sometimes turn to a time almost 110 years ago, in a little remembered village named Ichme in the former Ottoman province of Kharpert. There, I imagine my grandfather, Garabed, also being in the local Armenian Church, that one named St. Nicholas or Soorp Nigoghos.
But I imagine for him not the sanctuary of peace and security that I enjoy: rather I think of just the opposite.
I think of a horrible time when the sanctity and safety of the church was shattered, on the eve of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 when more than one and one half million ethnic Armenians ultimately perished at the hands of the Ottoman Empire.
My late father, who was only 10 years old at the time, remembered my grandfather and other elders from Ichme and neighboring villages being rounded up and cruelly imprisoned in their own church, crammed in like sardines, denied contact with their families and uncertain of their own fate.
What went through my grandfather’s mind as he witnessed his hallowed church desecrated and turned into a prison for its parishioners and others.