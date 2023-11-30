Azerbaijanis Damage Another Armenian Cemetery in Shushi

ITHACA, N.Y. — Between October 5 and November 3, another Armenian cemetery in Shushi was damaged, the Caucasus Heritage Watch, based in Cornell University, reported on November 27.

It appears that bulldozers dumped heaps of debris atop the old Ghazanchetsots cemetery (southeast of the cathedral), endangering the already fragmented tombstones.

The location of the cemetery is confirmed by maps, publications, and recent photographs. The 18-19th c. cemetery had been severely damaged during the Soviet era.

By the 1990s, 45 tombstones remained. One marks the passing of Stepan, a blacksmith from Ghazanchi village in Nakhchivan, who died in 1758. He was one of many Armenian migrants from that village whose name was given to the city’s well-known cathedral.

Stepan’s tombstone recalls the destruction of the Armenian cemetery in his native village, the Old Cemetery of Ghazanchi/Shahkert. CHW documented its erasure in the investigation into the recent destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Nakhchivan.

This is the sixth Armenian cemetery impacted since Nov. 2020, after the destruction of Mets Tagher and Sghnakh, damage to the cemetery near Vazgenashen/Hajisamly, and damage to Shushi’s Northern and Yerevan Gates cemeteries.