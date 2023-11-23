NAASR Holds Hybrid 69th Annual Assembly of Members

After highlighting that neither a preoccupation with past cultural achievement or nor an exclusive focus on the future without awareness of the past is productive approach for Armenian Studies scholars, Theriault concluded that “What is necessary is a model of a community of scholars engaging in both kinds of work in a complementary and dynamically interactive ways.” He added that “in every aspect of its mission and actual activity, NAASR provides the space and lines of connection that allow, encourage, and indeed are the very condition for this scholarly community. In the same way that specific territory—think of Artsakh, Ani, the Dakotas, or any other indigenous land where every hill and river, every constructed edifice and marker, every plant and animal, contributes to a unique medium through which social relations among those attached to this land are bound together—is the essential conduit and binder of interconnection and shared identity, so does NAASR provide that for the community of Armenian scholars.”

Reports from NAASR Staff and Committees

After Theriault’s presentation and discussion, the business session of the Assembly commenced, which included reports by Treasurer Bruce Roat, Executive Director Silva Sedrakian, and Mamigonian, as well as the presentation of the co-chairs of the Nominating Committee, Nancy R. Kolligian and Ara Araz, prior to the election of members of the Board of Directors.

Sedrakian reflected on positive developments such as the addition of many new members around the United States as well as in other countries and encouraged all “who care about keeping our Armenian heritage, culture, and history alive” to become members and to urge others to do likewise. She cited as highlights of the year two very successful outreach events: in Los Angeles, to mark the hiring of Dr. Taner Akçam as the inaugural director of the Armenian Genocide Research Program of the Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA, and in Cambridge honoring Prof. Christina Maranci’s appointment to the Mashtots Chair in Armenian Studies at Harvard. She also presented a special gift to Judith Saryan to recognize her time as NAASR Chairperson.

Mamigonian emphasized the quality as well as the quantity of NAASR’s academic programming, which in 2023 included the co-sponsorship of several major international conferences and vital partnerships with a wide range of academic colleges and universities as well as community organizations, noting that “there is no possibility of doing all of these programs on our own, nor would it be desirable to try to. … our strength lies in our ability to work with others towards our goals—namely, advancing Armenian studies and research.”

The following candidates were elected to the NAASR Board of Directors: incumbents Ara Araz of Franklin Lakes, NJ; Michael Bobelian of Cold Spring Harbor, NY (Incumbent); Dr. Gregory Ketabgian of La Canada, CA; Stephen Kurkjian of Manomet, MA; Dr. Armineh Mirzabegian of Wellesley, MA; and Judith Saryan of Cambridge, MA; and new members Dr. Sharon Chekijian of New Haven, CT; Ani Hovannisian of Los Angeles, CA; Dr. Mary Papazian of Livermore, CA; and Dr. Henry C. Theriault of Brookline, MA.

Chairperson Saryan recognized with gratitude 25, 50, 60, and 65-year members for their enduring commitment to NAASR: 25 years: Roger K. Hagopian, Paul R. Ignatius, Marc A. Mamigonian., Carissa D. Vanitzian, and Gayle M. Yapchaian; 50 years: Eva A. Medzorian, Robin L. Tashjian, and Dr. Edward H. Yeterian; 60 years: Yervant Chekijian and Michael Kilijian; 65 years: Mary-Louise Essaian and Edward Shooshanian.

Finally, Saryan paid respect to a number of extraordinary leaders in the community and dedicated supporters of NAASR who passed away during the past year: diplomat and author Edward Alexander, who passed away at the age of 103; NAASR Board Member and principal benefactor for NAASR’s Vartan Gregorian Building, musician and philanthropist Edward Avedisian of Lexington, MA; Prof. Richard G. Hovannisian, one of the leading lights of Armenian Studies for more than half a century at UCLA; Dr. Mary Kilbourne Matossian, longtime NAASR member and pioneer scholar of Soviet Armenia and women’s studies; Peter Onanian, former NAASR Board Member and prominent Boston-area community leader; and Dr. Dennis Papazian, NAASR Charter Member and former Board Member, and founder of the Armenian Research Center in Dearborn, MI.

New Executive Committee Formed

Following the close of the Assembly and the tallying of election results, the newly reconfigured Board of Directors met and approved a new Executive Committee consisting of Ara Araz, Chairperson; Margaret Mgrublian of Pasadena, CA, Vice-Chairperson; Arlene Saryan Alexander of Washington, D.C., Secretary; Bruce W. Roat of Los Angeles, CA, Treasurer; Nancy R. Kolligian of Watertown, MA, Advisor; Mark Momjian of Wayne, PA, Advisor; and Dr. Henry Theriault, Advisor. Araz becomes the first NAASR Chairperson from outside of the Greater Boston area in the organization’s history, and the geographical diversity of the Executive Committee reflects the fact that the work of the organization is truly national, if not international, in its scope.