AMAA Hosts Hyeminds Evening in Support of AMAA’s Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School

By Ani Nigoghosian

BOSTON — The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Boston Child Care Committee successfully presented “Hyeminds” as over 130 guests and supporters gathered at the Wellesley Country Club in Wellesley, to benefit and support the Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School in Yerevan.

Special guests included Pamela Avedisian, keynote presenters Garen and Emiliya Bagdasarian of APRIS Wines, and a representation of area clergy. Per its website, the “Khoren and Shooshanig Avedisian School (AHS) is an educational institution that provides outstanding K-12 holistic, tuition-free education in a modern, environmentally friendly building, using state-of-the-art facilities in the low-income southwest Yerevan district of Malatia-Sebastia. AHS was established in 1998 by the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) thanks to the vision and generosity of its benefactors, Edward and Pamela Avedisian.”

Event Co-Chairs Talin Abidian and Cara Haleblian created an evening of entertainment with a purpose. The event began with a lively cocktail hour, where guests were treated to musical entertainment provided by John Baboian while having the opportunity to view and bid on an extensive variety of silent auction items, including sports memorabilia, a wine-pull including Armenian wines, and a variety of Armenia related items.

The event co-chairs then made introductory statements, to set the tone for the event. “Hope comes in a familiar form — the AMAA. The reason why we’re all here is to make a difference, to give hope to all the children in our Homeland by making the dream of an education a reality.” “To our generous donors, we’ve been blown away by your gestures of support. Thank you for helping to give our young Armenian thinkers a chance to reach for the stars.”

Event MC Ara Balian introduced Rev. Arakel Aljalian of the St. James Armenian Apostolic Church to open the evening in prayer. Laurie Onanian presented a video discussing not just the life of her uncle Ed Avedisian, but his lifetime of philanthropy and dedication to the school, detailing how the school began, and its vital role in the lives of the underprivileged children it serves.