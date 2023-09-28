  TOP STORIES WEEK   39
 

Echmiadzin
Armenia & Karabakh

Holy Echmiadzin to Lead Prayers on October 1

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
ECHMIDAZIN — The Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin has announced that the Blessing of the Holy Muron ceremony, planned to take place on October 1, has been postponed. Instead, on that date, the Mother See will lead worldwide Armenian churches in a pan-national Prayer for Artsakh.

Diocesan Primate Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan, who announced the decision on September 22, added that despite the postponement of the Muron Blessing service, the Episcopal Ordination services on October 8, where Fr. Mesrop will be consecrated as a bishop of the church–will go forward as planned. The service in New York welcoming the newly ordained Bishop Mesrop back to the Eastern Diocese will also proceed as planned on October 14.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
