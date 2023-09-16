Song and Conversation with Soprano Mané Galoyan at St. John Armenian Church of Southfield, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Join St. John Armenian Music Guild and the Detroit Opera on Friday, October 20 for an inspiring conversation with acclaimed opera singer Mané Galoyan about her rise to stardom from Armenia to the most important opera stages around the world. Ms. Galoyan will discuss her Armenian heritage, her musical family and her exciting career and sing selections accompanied by pianist Nathalie Doucet, Head of Music, Detroit Opera.

Galoyan will be on the stage of the Detroit Opera House October 28th for Detroit Opera’s concert “Arias and Overtures” and for the title role in Detroit Opera’s “The Cunning Little Vixen” in May 2024.

The Houston Press exclaimed Ms. Galoyan was “…radiant as dewy Gilda in her first throes of love, heavenly as a daughter disgraced, and positively stoic as martyr…she possesses a crystalline voice that cuts through any orchestral texture. She waltzed through Verdi’s dramatic coloratura without effort. She can float incandescent pianissimos then belt with Verdian thunder.”

Additionally in her current season, Ms. Galoyan will sing Suor Angelica and Lauretta in a new production of “Il Trittico” with Donald Runnicles at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, Pamina in “Die Zauberflöte” with the Wiener Staatsoper, Donna Anna in “Don Giovanni” with the Canadian Opera Company, Violetta in “La traviata” with Santa Fe Opera and Deutsche Oper Berlin, Suor Angelica with the Bayerische Staatsoper. In concert, she will sing Rachmaninoff’s “The Bells” with the Swedish Radio Orchestra, and a holiday concert with the Basel Symphony Orchestra.

Galoyan is a winner of numerous international competitions, including First Prize in the 27th Eleanor McCollum Competition and Concert of Arias with Houston Grand Opera. She holds two degrees from the Yerevan State Komitas Conservatory in Armenia, where she was named the 2013 winner of the President of the Republic of Armenia Youth Prize.

The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. with an afterglow immediately following the presentation at St. John Armenian Church Cultural Hall (22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield, MI). Admission is with free will offering.