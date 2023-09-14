Russian Red Cross Aid arrives in Artsakh through Askeran

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Humanitarian aid sent to Karabakh by the Russian Red Cross contains essential goods of Russian production, the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said on September 12.

“As previously announced, the Russian government initiated the provision of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Artsakh. Today, on September 12, the humanitarian cargo entered the Republic of Artsakh through the town of Askeran, with the permission of the republic’s authorities, through the Russian Red Cross and on board the vehicles of that organization. The aid contains Russian-made essential products,” the official InfoCenter of Nagorno-Karabakh said in a statement.