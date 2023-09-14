US Warns Against ‘Use Of Force’ In Karabakh

WASHINGTON (RFE/RL) — The United States on Sunday, September 10, warned the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict to refrain from military action amid rising tensions along the Karabakh “line of contact” and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The United States is deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. ”We note that humanitarian supplies are positioned near both the Lachin and Aghdam routes, and we repeat our call for the immediate and simultaneous opening of both corridors to allow passage of desperately needed humanitarian supplies to the men, women, and children in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“We also urge leaders against taking any actions that raise tensions or distract from this goal. The use of force to resolve disputes is unacceptable,” added Blinken.

His statement followed Armenian claims that Azerbaijan is planning another military offensive in the conflict zone. The Armenian government reported an Azerbaijani military buildup there earlier this week. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged the international community to take “very serious measures” to thwart Baku’s alleged plans.

Pashinyan on Saturday offered to hold “urgent” talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during phone calls with Blinken and the leaders of France, Germany and Iran.

Yuri Kim, the acting US assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia, spoke with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov by phone on September 9 for the second time in two days. Bayramov was reported to repeat Azerbaijani allegations about Armenian “provocations” against his country’s territorial integrity.