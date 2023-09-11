‘Aurora’s Sunrise’ Film Is Shown at Capitol Theater in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Mass. — “Aurora’s Sunrise” made its Boston debut this Friday, September 8, with a one-week run at the Capitol Theatre in Arlington.

An award-winning audience favorite at film festivals around the world and Armenia’s official selection for the 95th Academy Awards, “Aurora’s Sunrise” is based on the true story of Aurora Mardiganian, who escaped the Armenian Genocide, embarking on an odyssey taking her to the heights of Hollywood stardom.

The animated documentary has been called a “standout documentary” by the New York Times and “Unforgettable Animation” by the Los Angeles Times.

At only 14 years old, Aurora lost everything during the horror of the Armenian Genocide. Two years later, through luck and extraordinary courage, she escaped to New York, where her story became a media sensation. Starring as herself in Auction of Souls, an early Hollywood blockbuster, Aurora became the face of one of American history’s most extensive charity campaigns. With a blend of vivid animation, interviews with Aurora herself, and 18 minutes of surviving footage from her lost silent epic, Aurora’s Sunrise revives a forgotten story of survival, hope, and the endurance of the human spirit.

The remaining screening dates and times are:

Monday September 11 – 7:45 pm