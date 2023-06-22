Armenian and U.S. Flags Raised at Yeraskh Construction site as Azerbaijani Forces Continue Firing

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — The Armenian and U.S. flags have been raised in the territory of a metallurgical plant being built in Armenia’s border village of Yeraskh.

The under-construction plant has repeatedly come under Azerbaijani fire since June 13.

Two Indian nationals involved in the construction works of the plant were seriously wounded in a cross-border fire from Azerbaijani positions on June 14.

The GTB Steel LLC, which is constructing the black metal scrap processing plant (smelter) in Yeraskh, is determined to continue the construction despite the Azerbaijani cross-border shootings.

GTB Steel CEO Tiran Hakobyan told reporters after the flag raising ceremony this week that the flags were not expected to stop Azerbaijani gunfire.

“The decision to hoist the flags was made after long discussions in the Board of Directors. By raising the flags, we record that we will not leave this place and will continue to build the plant,” he said.