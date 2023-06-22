  TOP STORIES WEEK   25
 

Armenian and US flags at the Yeraskh construction site
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian and U.S. Flags Raised at Yeraskh Construction site as Azerbaijani Forces Continue Firing

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
40
0

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — The Armenian and U.S. flags have been raised in the territory of a metallurgical plant being built in Armenia’s border village of Yeraskh.

The under-construction plant has repeatedly come under Azerbaijani fire since June 13.

Two Indian nationals involved in the construction works of the plant were seriously wounded in a cross-border fire from Azerbaijani positions on June 14.

The GTB Steel LLC, which is constructing the black metal scrap processing plant (smelter) in Yeraskh, is determined to continue the construction despite the Azerbaijani cross-border shootings.

GTB Steel CEO Tiran Hakobyan told reporters after the flag raising ceremony this week that the flags were not expected to stop Azerbaijani gunfire.

“The decision to hoist the flags was made after long discussions in the Board of Directors. By raising the flags, we record that we will not leave this place and will continue to build the plant,” he said.

The Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces opened gunfire on June 20, at 4:30 p.m. at the construction site of the steelworks which is being built by joint Armenian and American investments.

The Azerbaijani armed forces used various caliber small arms in the shooting.

Azerbaijani Forces opened fire against the Armenian positions located in Verin Shorzha, Sotk and Nerqin Hand

On June 18, from 3:20 a.m. to 4:10 a.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber small arms against the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern -Verin Shorzha, Sotk-and southeastern -Nerqin Hand- directions of the border. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

No losses from the Armenian side.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with this week with the Ambassador of India to Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha.

Ambassador Nilakshi Saha Sinha thanked the Government of Armenia for the attention and care for the health condition of the two Indian nationals wounded in Yeraskh.

The PM and the Indian ambassador also discussed issues related to the expansion of business ties, IT, tourism, education and culture partnership. Organizing high-level mutual visits and strengthening of the close ties between the two countries was highlighted.

(Stories from Armenpress and news.am were used.)

