NEW YORK — The Literary Lights program will host an in-person event featuring Aram Mrjoian, editor of the anthology We Are All Armenian. He will be joined by the contributors to the volume Chris Bohjalian, Nancy Kricorian, Scout Tufankjian, and Hrag Vartanian.

The event, hosted by the Columbia University Armenian Center and co-sponsored by the Armenian Society of Columbia University, will take place on April 3, at 7 p.m., in Room CO3 of Columbia University’s School of Social Work. (No registration required).

Literary Lights is a monthly reading series organized by the International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), and the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center. The series will also feature a virtual event with Mrjoian and the book’s contributors on April 29, at 1 p.m.

We Are All Armenian is a collection of personal essays by established and emerging Armenian voices exploring the multilayered realities of life in the Armenian diaspora. Anthology contributors include Liana Aghajanian, Naira Kuzmich, Sophia Armen, Kohar Avakian, Olivia Katrandjian, Chris McCormick, Nancy Agabian, Aline Ohanesian, Raffi Joe Wartanian, Anna Gazmarian, J. P. Der Boghossian, Raffy Boudjikanian, Mashinka Firunts Hakopian and Carene Rose Mekertichyan.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
