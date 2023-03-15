Spring Piano Recital at ACF to Pay Tribute to Baghdad Barcarolle

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF) presents noted pianist and educator Anahit Truzyan in concert on March 26 at 6 p.m.

Truzyan is a pianist with undeniable talent and dedication to her craft, with a master’s degree and post-graduate degrees from Komitas State Conservatory. She has performed in the US, the Middle East, Armenia, and Russia.

In the United States, Truzyan pursued an artist diploma and continued to perform at various venues. She also served as a pianist and organist for church services. Her performances are breathtaking, manifesting a deep understanding and emotional depth of music.

Truzyan’s contributions to music go beyond just performing. She is also a dedicated instructor with a private practice in the greater Boston area where she has inspired and mentored students of all ages and levels of experience.

Also, featured in the program are two child prodigies, siblings Rebecca Lai (14) and Timothy Lai (12) students of Truzyan.

Rebecca Lai is an eighth-grade student at Lexington Christian Academy. She began her journey with the piano under the guidance of Truzyan at the age of 5. She has honed her skills and developed a strong technical foundation. With her unwavering dedication and hard work, she has won several awards including the First Place Honor in Crescendo International Competition and the Silver Award in the American Association for Development of the Gifted and Talented (AADGT) International Young Musicians Festival. Besides playing as a soloist, she also performs in various chamber ensembles and collaborates as an accompanist in different chorales. Since September 2022, she has been studying at the New England Conservatory Preparatory School.