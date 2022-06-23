  TOP STORIES WEEK   25
 

From left, Taleen Babayan, Barkev Kalayjian, Primate Very Rev. Mesrop Parsamyan, Hilda Hartounian and Serge Panossian
Community

TCA Greater New York Members Meet with Primate

NEW YORK — Members of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Greater New York (TCA) met with the newly elected Primate of the Eastern Diocese, Very Rev. Mesrop Parsamyan, to congratulate him on his role and to discuss ways for the Eastern Diocese and the TCA to collaborate for the benefit of the homeland and the Diaspora.

During the meeting, chair Hilda Hartounian, who was accompanied by fellow chapter board members Barkev Kalayjian, Serge Panossian and Taleen Babayan, presented the Primate with a symbolic gift of Hrair Hawk Khatcherian’s  Artsakh photography book. She also informed the Primate of the organization’s upcoming programming, and extended a special invitation for the TCA’s 75th diamond anniversary gala on Saturday, October 15.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from each institution to assist the other and create a vibrant new chapter in the New York Armenian American community.

 

