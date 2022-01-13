New Novel Explores Strain of Caring for Elderly Parent

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — Full Court Press announce this month the release of M. B. Yakoubian’s There’s Nothing Wrong With Her: A Memoir (ISBN 978-0-578-88647-3, 292 pp., $19.95), now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes&Noble.com.

This intimate portrait of an intergenerational Armenian-American family explores in detail how managing the care of an aging mother explodes into deepening conflict between her daughter and son.

“Thrust into the Syrian desert by the Ottoman Turks,” writes Yakoubian, “young Elise and her mother survived the 1915 Armenian death march. Twenty years later, her new life in America is more than she could ever have dreamed possible. The dream ends when her husband Leon dies and she is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. . . . Leon saved enough for her to get by after his death. But he didn’t think their lawyer son would turn his eye to those meager savings. Elise’s advancing dementia dimmed her awareness of the family strife swirling around her that would mark the last five years of her life.” Readers will not easily forget this searing, close-up view of helping a dependent mother from a thousand miles away — or its warning.