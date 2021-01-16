  TOP STORIES WEEK   02
 

Tekeyan Montreal Members Nazaretian and Manoukian Discuss Covid-19 and Its Vaccines

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
MONTREAL – Pharmacist Ari Nazaretian and pathologist Dr. Aren Manoukian, two members of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Montreal, talk about the novel coronavirus and its newly available vaccines in the video presented below. They explain the virus, present the virtues of available vaccines, and answer many questions received by email. Side effects, reactions, allergies, length of protection, risks, and conspiracy theories are all deciphered based on scientific facts and available data. Additional questions could also be forwarded to them at tca.covid@hotmail.com

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
