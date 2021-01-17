Iranian Karate Champion Donates Gold Medal to Family of Armenian Counterpart Killed in Artsakh War

TEHRAN (Embassy of Armenia in Iran Facebook) – Iranian champion in Kyokushin karate Ahmad Bagheripoor, the gold medal winner in the 12th open championship in Armenia in 2017, dedicated his gold medal to Arthur Sukiasyan’s family, his Armenian counterpart killed during the war of Artsakh in 2020, as a tribute to the Armenian champion.

Arthur Sukiasyan and Ahmad Bagheripoor had friendly relations and appeared in many tournaments together.

On January 13, the Iranian athlete delivered his gold medal to Gor Shahverdyan, third secretary of the Embassy of Armenia in the Islamic Republic of Iran to be presented to the Sukiasyans in Armenia.