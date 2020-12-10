Arsène Jiroyan: ‘I would like to perform in a play or a film in Armenian’

YEREVAN/CANNES — Arsène Jiroyan, a French stage and screen actor of Armenian descent, was born in 1962 in Istanbul. He has acted in about 20 films and nearly 40 TV projects. Both on the small screen and the silver screen, he has worked with several well-known directors, including Luc Besson, Yves Boisset and Patrice Leconte, covering an extensive genre of films.

But two TV series brought him most recognition: “Fantômette” and “Extrême Limite.” On stage, Jiroyan starred in a one-man show entitled “Arsène fait son seed.” He received several prizes for his acting. In 1991, “La Revue du cinema” characterized him as a promising actor with an “excellent technique and amazing presence.”

Arsène lives in Cannes and continues his career in acting.

“We have known him with a gun in his hand and sinister face in the costume of an Armenian mafia boss, for the Braquo series. Or more recently in a priest’s cassock for an episode of ‘Joséphine Guardian Angel.’ But with Arsène Jiroyan, from the dramatic to the comical register, we are never at the end of our surprises!” (Nice Matin, March 2, 2020).

Arsène, in Armenia we heard about you back in 1996, when the Russian TV broadcasted “Extrême Limite” series under the title “Challengers.”

“Extreme limit” is very French as an expression, for sales abroad, “challengers” was better. Just like “Sous le soleil” sold better abroad like “Saint Tropez.”