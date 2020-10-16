Armenians Block European International Highways to Demand Peace and Recognition of Artsakh

EUROPE (Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office, varied sources) – From early in the morning on Friday, October 16, the Armenians of Europe initiated a protest of unprecedented scale in nine European nations. They blocked the interstate highways of the following directions closed: from France to Spain, from France to Belgium, from Belgium to the Netherlands, from France to Switzerland, from the Netherlands to Germany, amd from Luxembourg to Belgium and France, from France to Italy, from Germany to Denmark․

The Armenians demand the international recognition of Artsakh and the condemnation and cessation of the Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist aggression.

A number of European media outlets reported on the protest (e.g. https://www.brusselstimes.com/belgium/136028/nagorno-karabakh-armenians-block-belgian-motorways-to-protest-escalating-conflict-interstates-border-crossings-blocked/, https://www.francebleu.fr/infos/transports/operation-escargot-sur-l-a31-ce-vendredi-matin-organisee-par-les-armeniens-de-l-est-1602824786, https://www.news1.news/2020/10/armenian-protesters-block-highway-at-three-border-crossings.html, https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/grand-est/bas-rhin/strasbourg-0/strasbourg-armeniens-bloquent-pont-europe-manifester-contre-guerre-haut-karabakh-1884988.html)