Boston – Over 30 Jewish communal leaders in Massachusetts have signed a letter expressing support for the Armenian community during the current crisis in Armenia, based on shared humanitarian values. The full list of signatories, including Jewish public officials, executive directors, CEOs and Board Chairs of Jewish organizations, and rabbis, can be viewed below.

According to the October 14, 2020 press release of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC), “The Jewish community stands in solidarity with our friends and neighbors in the Armenian-American community and to urge intervention to save the innocent people of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) amidst a current and growing crisis. The Armenian people have suffered through the genocide once at the hands of the Ottoman Empire. We cannot sit idly by as they face the risk of another extraordinary humanitarian disaster and urge leadership at this critical moment.”

“We in Boston have a longstanding relationship with the local Armenian community and have been in touch with them in recent weeks about ways in which we can show our support,” said Jeremy Burton, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council. “It is important for us to express solidarity with our Armenian neighbors.”

The letter remains open for additional signatures from community leaders.

JCRC defines and advances the values, interests, and priorities of the organized Jewish community of Greater Boston in the public square.

The Sign On Letter in Support of the Armenian-American Community