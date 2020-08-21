World Premiere of Ballet ‘Two Suns’ on Mezzo TV

YEREVAN – The ballet “Two Suns” is the first ever performing arts work to present Armenian art and cultural heritage on Mezzo TV, the international television channel with a worldwide community of 60 million subscribers.

The premiere broadcast of Roudolf Kharatian’s “Two Suns” on the Mezzo TV channel will take place on August 23, 2020, at 20:10 (CET). Following the premiere of “Two Suns” on August 23, broadcasts are already scheduled on August 29, September 9 and 15.

Broadcasting in more than 80 countries, Mezzo TV has become a leader in presenting the best of the performing arts to a discerning global audience since 1996. Ballet 2021 Development Foundation has signed a 5-year contract with Mezzo TV granting the channel broadcasting rights.

Fusing the past and the present, “Two Suns” presents Armenia’s impressive creative legacy through the prism of the 21st century becoming an innovative, timeless, Armenian and universal work of art that affirms Armenia’s relevance as an ongoing contributor to the humankind.

The broadcast of the ballet “Two Suns” to the millions of Mezzo TV international viewers is the first step to establishing Armenia on a world-class stage. This was part of Roudolf Kharatian’s mission when he took the position of the Artistic Director of the National Ballet of Armenia back in 2009 at the invitation by the Government of Armenia.

The ballet “Two Suns” is based on Grigor Narekatsi’s Book of Lamentations. With libretto and choreography by Roudolf Kharatian, the musical score features 4th to 21st century compositions by Mesrop Mashtots, Grigor Narekatsi, Aram Khachaturian, Alan Hovhaness, Arno Babajanyan, Avet Terterian, and Ashot Ariyan. The sets and costumes were designed by Astghik Stepanyan.