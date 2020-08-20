  TOP STORIES WEEK   34
 

Knights and Daughters of Vartan Launch Lebanon Campaign

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
25
NEW YORK — The Knights and Daughters of Vartan have launched a fundraising campaign to aid Lebanon following the devastating explosive destruction that took place in its capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, August 4. Humanitarian assistance will be distributed to the residents who have been injured and who have lost their homes and businesses.

All funds raised will be distributed among the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) and the Armenian Relief Society (ARS). The donation page can be visited at http://kofv.org/helplebanon

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
