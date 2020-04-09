Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive

PASADENA — Armenian Educational Benevolent Union will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on April 24, 2020 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm at the AEBU Center, 1060 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the American Red Cross has frequently expressed its concern of having to deal with blood shortage due to the multiple cancellations of already scheduled blood drives and called on all of us to step up to the challenge. And we, at AEBU, decided to heed to the call and assist at this time of need. The Red Cross was one of the first organizations to help Genocide survivors more than 105 years ago and it is our time to give back.

“Hosting this blood drive coincides with the 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide,” said Katia Kermoyan, coordinator of the drive. “What a gratifying way to honor the memory of the victims who perished during this dark period in our history and those who were displaced but survived thanks to the efforts of charitable organizations like the Red Cross!”

According to the Red Cross, blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims. “The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood.”

On its website, the American Red Cross states that this is the time to take care of one another. And is calling on all those who are healthy and are feeling well to donate blood. They also address the public’s concern saying that there is no evidence and there are no reported cases of the coronavirus – or any respiratory virus – being transmitted by a blood transfusion. In addition, the Red Cross assured all potential donors that it has implemented additional precautionary measures out of an abundance of caution.

To schedule your appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code AEBU.