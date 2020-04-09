  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
15

Week

Latest articles of the week
George Dzavaryan and Alex Dzavaryan
International

Brothers Launch Production of Protective Equipment in London amid COVID-19 Crisis

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
10
0

LONDON (Panorama.am) — An A-level Armenian student and two former pupils have turned their school into a factory to produce protective equipment to help the NHS during the COVID-19 crisis.

As Sky News reports, the trio are using 3D printers from their classroom to make face-visors for A&E workers and other health staff.

They are providing the equipment for free and using crowdfunding to pay for the raw materials and delivery costs with orders coming in thick and fast.

George Dzavaryan, 22, technical director at Augment Bionics and former pupil at Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, west London, had the idea when he realized there was a shortage of protective equipment, and the capability to make it on 3D printers at his old school. He recruited his bother Alex, who is an A-level student at the City of London School.

They were joined by another former pupil from Latymer Upper School, Finlay White, 19, an engineering student at Newcastle University, who answered an ad on social media.

They started work on Monday, April 6, and have already created and delivered 90 visors to a hospital in Wales and have orders for 500 units from GP surgeries and hospitals in London, Liverpool and parts of Scotland.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

 

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive
Next COVID-19 Strikes Armenians in Istanbul, Citizens of Republic of Armenia Begin to Return Home
Discover more cities:
United Kingdom
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.