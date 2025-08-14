Armenian Court Rules Karapetyan’s Arrest Unlawful

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

YEREVAN (OC-Media) — On Monday, August 11, the lawyers of detained Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan announced that the Armenian Court of Criminal Appeals decided that Karapetyan’s arrest “was unlawful”. In turn, Armenian authorities vowed to appeal the decision.

Karapetyan was detained on June 18, a day after making a statement in defense of the church in its confrontation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Following his viral remarks, his house in Yerevan was raided and he was taken into custody and charged with calling for the usurpation of power in Armenia.

In the aftermath of his arrest, after several raids and inspections in his businesses in Armenia, Karapetyan faced a second set of charges — money laundering.

On Monday, Karapetyan’s lawyer Lianna Gasparyan noted in her Facebook post that with the court’s verdict considering Karapetyan’s arrest “unlawful” confirmed the tycoon was “illegally held in detention” for over nine hours on 18 June.