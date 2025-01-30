Armenian Diplomat Makes First Syria Visit since Fall of Assad

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — On January 27, in Damascus, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan had a meeting with Asaad al-Shaybani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Syrian Arab Republic.

This was the first visit to Syria by an Armenian diplomat since the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad in December as a result of the push by the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, the Deputy Foreign Minister conveyed the commitment of the Government of Armenia to develop bilateral relations with the Syrian side, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

The two exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation.

Kostanyan reiterated the readiness of the Armenian side to provide support in humanitarian area and implementation of reforms, as well as various other priority programs in Syria.

Both sides emphasized the strong historical ties between the peoples of Armenia and Syria. In this context, they expressed support for the efforts aimed at creating an environment of solidarity and inclusiveness in Syria.