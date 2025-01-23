Erdogan, never one to be outdone, suggested building a pipeline alongside the corridor, not for oil, but to pump Turkish tea directly into Azerbaijan. “It’s cultural diplomacy,” Erdogan said with a straight face.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko, Belarus’s own contribution to the axis of absurdity, proposed installing a chain of potato-themed rest stops along the way. “Everyone loves potatoes,” Lukashenko declared. “This will unite us all!”

When Armenia suggested joint monitoring mechanisms to ensure fair implementation of any peace deal, Erdogan scoffed. “We don’t need oversight,” he said. “Azerbaijan and Turkey are perfectly capable of monitoring themselves.” As evidence of their impartiality, they offered to provide binoculars exclusively to their own observers.

While the absurdity of these demands is enough to make anyone laugh, the underlying truth is far less funny. The Aliyev-Erdogan duo continues to leverage their power to impose unreasonable terms, testing Armenia’s patience and resilience. The international community, watching this spectacle, must remember that peace cannot be achieved by bullying one side into submission.

Peacekeeping, Russian-Style

The role of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh has been nothing short of theatrical. Tasked with protecting Armenians, they instead stood idly by while Azerbaijan carried out ethnic cleansing. “We’re peacekeepers, not peacemakers,” Putin clarified. “Besides, we were busy coordinating with Erdogan and Aliyev on more important matters, like deciding who gets to rename Yerevan next.”

Some speculate that Putin’s endgame is to turn Armenia into a vassal state entirely dependent on Moscow. “It’s not betrayal,” Putin reportedly told Aliyev and Erdogan over tea. “It’s just business. Besides, who needs Armenians when I’ve got friends like you two?”

Aliyev, Erdogan, Putin, and Lukashenko — collectively known as the Axis of Dictators — seem less interested in diplomacy and more focused on solidifying their own power. Their combined track record includes war crimes, suppressing dissent, rigging elections, and rewriting history. The only thing missing is a boy band album titled Dictators United: Greatest Hits of Oppression.

The list of demands doesn’t stop at names and corridors. Erdogan wants Armenia to apologize for existing, while Aliyev insists that Armenian churches are “clearly Azerbaijani mosques in disguise.” Putin, for his part, wants Armenia to declare Russian as its official language and adopt mandatory shirtless calendar photos of himself in all government offices.

A Call for Sanity

While it’s tempting to laugh at the absurdity of these demands, the reality is sobering. Armenia faces existential threats not only from Azerbaijan and Turkey but also from the betrayal of supposed allies like Russia. The international community must confront this axis of dictators, whose actions jeopardize not only Armenia’s sovereignty but also global stability.

At this critical juncture, Armenians must heed the timeless calls for unity from the great poets Paruyr Sevak and Yeghishe Charents. Sevak implored Armenians to overcome their divisions, famously stating, ”If we are to survive, we must unite, not for ourselves, but for the sake of Armenia.” Similarly, Charents, in his poignant verse, reminded his people of their shared destiny: ”Oh Armenian people, your only salvation is in your collective strength.” These words resonate now more than ever, as internal strife only serves to weaken Armenia’s ability to confront external threats.

Divisive criticism of the Armenian government and its leadership fractures the nation, eroding its capacity to defend against genuine enemies. The real threats to Armenia’s sovereignty are not internal but lie with the authoritarian regimes actively undermining its territorial integrity and identity.

In recognizing the harsh realities of geopolitics in a region dominated by dictatorships, unity is no longer a choice but a necessity. Armenians must redirect their energy toward building collective strength through solidarity and action, rising above internal divisions to protect their homeland. Only through the unity envisioned by Sevak and Charents can Armenia secure its sovereignty and ensure its survival in an increasingly volatile and unforgiving geopolitical landscape.

(The author resides in Yerevan.)