Rise of Electric Cars in Armenia: What’s Driving Their Popularity?

By Gayane Asryan
YEREVAN (JAM News) — Electric cars are no longer a rarity on the streets of Yerevan, and their presence has grown significantly. Over the past two years, vehicle sales companies in Armenia have shifted their focus to electric cars, which have become highly sought after. Sales agents report that demand is soaring and are confident that it will continue to rise in the near future.
How is it that car enthusiasts, who once equated engine power, brand, and even car color with social status, have now embraced predominantly Chinese electric vehicles?
According to sales managers, electric cars offer three major advantages: they are more affordable, economical to maintain, and environmentally friendly.
Last year, Arshak sold his car and bought an electric vehicle. For the past five months, he has been driving it and speaks only of its advantages.
“My car was German-made and had high maintenance costs. Plus, I had been driving it for 12 years, and it was outdated. Problems kept cropping up, and expenses kept rising. On my friends’ advice, I decided to sell it and buy an electric car,” Arshak explains.