Armenia to Host UN Biodiversity Conference in 2026

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Armenia will host the next United Nations biodiversity conference in 2026, according to the country’s environment minister.

Hakob Simidyan said on Friday, November 1, that Armenia was selected as the host for the conference, also known as COP17, with 65 votes. The other candidate was Azerbaijan, which is set to host a UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) later this month.

During his working visit to Colombia earlier this week, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan addressed the 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Cali, stating that holding COP17 in Armenia will be “an excellent opportunity to advance multilateral efforts to protect global biodiversity.”

“Armenia will spare no effort to make sure that the COP17 will be another important milestone in our global efforts for biodiversity preservation and sustainable use of natural resources,” Khachaturyan said.

 

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
