  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
38

Week

Latest articles of the week
Shant Petrossian
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

The Armenia Project Taps Shant Petrossian as First Global Director

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
56
0

YEREVAN — The Armenia Project (TAP), a new non-profit focused on journalism, media and communications, has named Shant Petrossian as its first Global Director. Petrossian joins a small but dynamic team which includes Director of Armenia Projects Gayane Ayvazian and Project Coordinator Nora Grigorian.

The official launch of TAP and its website, www.armeniaproject.org, took place earlier this year as a new initiative of the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation and as the first organization of its kind for Armenia. TAP’s 2023 soft launch had already made significant strides in telling Armenia’s complex and fascinating story, with the broad mission of promoting the country’s democratic and economic development.

The San Francisco-born Petrossian is a four-time Emmy award-winning producer and storyteller. Based in New York City for the past 24 years, he’s produced shows for CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, BuzzFeed and more, and has worked with some of the largest communications companies and media outlets. Petrossian earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from UCLA, and his master’s in journalism from Boston University.

“We are excited to welcome Shant as the new Global Director of the Armenia Project and to have him lead a strong team that has already started to change how Armenia communicates,” said TAP board members Arda Nazerian and Tatiana Der Avedissian. “As an award-winning storyteller with a deep passion for Armenia, its rich culture, and vibrant society, Shant’s vision and expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission to share Armenia’s story with the world, and to help develop Armenia’s civil society.”

Petrossian had traveled to Armenia more than 20 times before deciding to relocate. Over the past three decades he volunteered with several organizations, including Land & Culture, Bars Media, and most recently AGBU (the Armenian General Benevolent Union) and World Central Kitchen where he helped provide meals to the forcibly displaced people from Artsakh (also known as Nagorno-Karabakh).

“I am truly honored to join The Armenia Project,” Petrossian said. “Armenia’s rich history, culture, and resilient spirit have always inspired me, and I am excited to help bring its story to a global audience. I look forward to working with TAP’s incredible team to build bridges, foster dialogue, and contribute to broader understanding.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Based in Armenia with a growing global network, TAP was founded with three core areas of focus: facilitating journalist travel from across the globe to report on Armenia firsthand; impactful storytelling about Armenia’s rich culture, heritage and geopolitical realities; and investing in young journalists and media professionals, both in-country and from abroad, through internships, training and mentoring. In addition to its talented professional team, TAP collaborates with a small team of global communications professionals working together as volunteers, and partners with other organizations in the communications and journalism space.

About The Armenia Project

The Armenia Project (TAP) is an educational non-profit that promotes the democratic and economic development of Armenia by advancing the country’s communications ecosystem, ensuring it is robust, accurate and impactful to more effectively share its real story with the international community. Through strategic programs and diverse partnerships, TAP raises global awareness about Armenia and the region.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: media
People: Shant Petrossian
SHARE
Previous Lory Bedikian Grapples with Loss in Jagadakeer: Apology to the Body
Next Historic Armenian Family Reunion Held in Maryland
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.