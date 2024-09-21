The Armenia Project Taps Shant Petrossian as First Global Director

YEREVAN — The Armenia Project (TAP), a new non-profit focused on journalism, media and communications, has named Shant Petrossian as its first Global Director. Petrossian joins a small but dynamic team which includes Director of Armenia Projects Gayane Ayvazian and Project Coordinator Nora Grigorian.

The official launch of TAP and its website, www.armeniaproject.org, took place earlier this year as a new initiative of the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation and as the first organization of its kind for Armenia. TAP’s 2023 soft launch had already made significant strides in telling Armenia’s complex and fascinating story, with the broad mission of promoting the country’s democratic and economic development.

The San Francisco-born Petrossian is a four-time Emmy award-winning producer and storyteller. Based in New York City for the past 24 years, he’s produced shows for CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, BuzzFeed and more, and has worked with some of the largest communications companies and media outlets. Petrossian earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from UCLA, and his master’s in journalism from Boston University.

“We are excited to welcome Shant as the new Global Director of the Armenia Project and to have him lead a strong team that has already started to change how Armenia communicates,” said TAP board members Arda Nazerian and Tatiana Der Avedissian. “As an award-winning storyteller with a deep passion for Armenia, its rich culture, and vibrant society, Shant’s vision and expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission to share Armenia’s story with the world, and to help develop Armenia’s civil society.”

Petrossian had traveled to Armenia more than 20 times before deciding to relocate. Over the past three decades he volunteered with several organizations, including Land & Culture, Bars Media, and most recently AGBU (the Armenian General Benevolent Union) and World Central Kitchen where he helped provide meals to the forcibly displaced people from Artsakh (also known as Nagorno-Karabakh).

“I am truly honored to join The Armenia Project,” Petrossian said. “Armenia’s rich history, culture, and resilient spirit have always inspired me, and I am excited to help bring its story to a global audience. I look forward to working with TAP’s incredible team to build bridges, foster dialogue, and contribute to broader understanding.”