Robert Avetisyan
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Former Artsakh Rep. Avetisyan Appointed as Assembly’s New Research Director

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WASHINGTON — The Armenian Assembly of America this week announced the appointment of Robert Avetisyan as the organization’s new Director of Research and Analysis.

Avetisyan previously served as Permanent Representative of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) to the United States from 2009 until 2023 in Washington, D.C., where he was the point of contact between Stepanakert and Washington, D.C., and helped maintain strong ties with Armenian Americans.

Avetisyan’s extensive career led to his engagement with high-level diplomats, elected officials, businessmen, and Armenian diasporan communities throughout the U.S. He has been an invited speaker at major universities, including his alma mater Tufts University, as well as important community events such as the Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square, New York.

Born in Stepanakert, Artsakh, Avetisyan holds a master’s degree in international relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (Tufts University), a master’s degree in international development policy from the Sanford School of Public Policy (Duke University), and a bachelor’s degree in philology from the Artsakh State University.

“I extend my deep appreciation to the Assembly Board and leadership and look forward to continuing my service towards a stronger and safer Armenian Homeland,” said Avetisyan.

“Robert’s extensive professional background, in-depth knowledge of the region and experience in politics, research, and diplomacy will certainly be a positive addition to the Assembly staff,” said Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
