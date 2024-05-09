Lara Arabian: Finding Her Place in the Great Canadian Mosaic

I have been fortunate in my last few roles as an Arab to be playing funny, complicated, loving people who are just like everyone else; by that I mean that it is not their “otherness” that defines them. That truly is a joy and a privilege.

I am also happy to report that more and more I am playing people without accents or who are specifically Armenian/Arab. Finally!

I also want to say though how important it is for people to see themselves represented in a three-dimensional way. When I did “Siranoush” I had people from our community, particularly women, who came up to me after the show to tell me how they felt. Strangers would be crying and asking to hug me or speak to me about their own struggles because they saw an Armenian woman on stage they could identify with. It was an intensely moving and cathartic experience for both them and me.

You are trilingual – except of writing in English and French can you also write plays in Armenian? It would be great as there are so few authors producing plays in Western Armenian.

That is a wonderful challenge and I do have some ideas simmering on the back burner at the moment.

“Siranoush” has large sections in Armenian but those are mainly drawn from famous plays. I would like to write a play in the Armenian that’s often spoken in Toronto, which is a mix of the Armenian I grew up with (which is already a mix of Armenian, Arabic, Turkish and French) but with English thrown in, too. The concept of where language lives in our bodies and how we are different with each language we speak is something that has fascinated me for years. I know that I am a different person when I speak in Armenian then when I speak another language. Armenian sits in the deepest part of myself; it was the first language I learned.

At Sheridan College you are the chairperson of their “Expanding the Lens” series, dedicated to centering historically marginalized voices. Have you included Armenian voices too? Our voices have been marginalized as well, isn’t it?

“Expanding the Lens” is about centering historically marginalized voices from all angles: ethnic, racial, LGBTQ+, feminist, neurodivergent… I have worked hard to make sure that all communities are represented. I really believe that when we lift each other up, we get lifted up as well, so while this is not a specific Armenian initiative, it has absolutely benefited our community. There is a bonus though: because I am the chair and I speak of my own experiences; the students learn about our history as well!

Lara, we met in 2008 when you came to participate in Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival. Was it a way to embrace your roots?

It was definitely a trip that was about discovering my roots, even if the branches of my own family are not from what is now territorial Armenia. It was an incredibly transformative trip, and one whose ripples keep affecting me.

I went from being in a place where Armenian is basically unknown to a place where it was everywhere. It was surreal. I speak about this in “Siranoush,” about how the first couple of days felt like a strange Disneyland version of a country set up just for me. It was so strange to be in a place where I did not have to work so hard to ‘be’ my ethnicity, I just was. And I was like everyone else!

And of course, Armenia was where I discovered Siranoush and her story. It may sound corny, but her tenacity and artistry continue to inspire me every single day.

In what stage is “Siranoush” now?

I am thrilled to announce that after an initial sold-out run, “Siranoush” will be back on stage at the Next Stage Festival here in Toronto in October of next year. I am also actively looking at touring the show as there was a lot of interest expressed in that. Although the show is not only for Armenian audiences, many members of our community have been asking when I am taking the show to Los Angeles (aka mini-Armenia!).

I also really want to bring it to Armenia. That would be a truly full circle moment.

Do you have other Armenia-related projects?

Although I am not writing anything with Armenia in mind specifically at the moment, I feel my identity as a diasporan artist always shows up in my work; it is the lens I see everything through. I recently wrote and performed in a play in French about a family from the Middle East, which is another layer to my make-up as a multi-lingual Armenian artist. There are so many doors Armenian artists can enter through to explore the various facets of our ever-evolving identity/ies!