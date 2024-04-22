Reflections in April 2024: Strengthening Armenian Nationalistic Resistance within Armenia and Diaspora Is a Priority

By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, C.M.
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
Just as we regularly celebrate the start of the new year, Christmas, or Easter, the Armenian people systematically commemorate every year the genocide. We strive to honor the memory of one and a half million of our martyrs, who have been canonized as saints, through various church and political events, while we with decreasing effectiveness also continue increasingly feeble efforts to demand justice and compensation from the criminal state of Turkey and the world at large for the unimaginable losses suffered by our nation over a century ago.
This year, however, I write to sound a very strong alarm and underline that the political situation of the Armenian people is now incomparably more serious and worrying than ever before in the century after the genocide. In other words, just continuing our traditional efforts in April concerning the Armenian Genocide under the current conditions which threaten the very existence of the Armenian state and people would indicate a terrible lack of appropriate purpose and seriousness concerning our national cause.
It is clear that recently, especially during the last year, the factors contributing to national resistance, whether in Armenia or its diaspora, are rapidly weakening, and if extraordinary efforts are not made to counter this, it will end in an irreversible general national debilitation.
First of all, the situation in the homeland itself is extremely troubling.