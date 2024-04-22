Reflections in April 2024: Strengthening Armenian Nationalistic Resistance within Armenia and Diaspora Is a Priority

Indeed, the government made a 180-degree turn to the West, apparently without preparing for the serious military, diplomatic and economic consequences that would result. Both the authorities and the people of Armenia, unfortunately, will quickly find out that the support of several hundred million dollars and the laudatory statements and promises made in Brussels in favor of Armenia can only remain as deceptions because no guarantees of military and geostrategic support or direct protection were given to Armenia.

Taking all this into consideration, today more than ever, Armenia needs to develop a policy of national salvation with the participation of all its possible forces and to put into place a highly modernized and unassailable army and military defense system for the protection of the borders of Armenia. Only afterwards can Armenia permit itself various bold and unfettered diplomatic endeavors.

My thoughts in April also concern the other pole of the Armenian world, which we superficially and so easily refer to as the diaspora. We often forget that this multimillion largest part of our people, referred to by this one word, is literally dispersed over almost the entire surface of the planet. Therefore, it is completely unrealistic when individuals who are often in important positions talk about “diaspora attitude,” “diaspora thinking,” or “diaspora expectations” as an important national unitary factor that should support the implementation of national demands in various ways.

Dear compatriots, in these days of April, it is time to finally seriously and realistically adopt such an attitude in the diaspora that the diaspora becomes a truly important national factor that can bring its great benefit to the homeland and the nation’s struggle for survival.

The diaspora, made up of millions of individuals, is truly rich in individuals with high intellectual and material potential and who have achieved exceptional success. The Armenian diaspora, during the last century or so, has been able to create within itself important political, cultural, philanthropic and ecclesiastical organizations. However, while there are some coordinating or unifying connections between its different parts, in its entirety the Armenian diaspora remains largely dispersed and collectively unorganized, and therefore demonstrates very little capability on the world stage.

We experienced the hard fact of this inability in particular during recent months and years. While Armenia and Artsakh lived through one of the most tragic periods in our history under the indifferent eyes of the whole so-called civilized world, the diaspora, which we considered so important, could not exert enough influence to prevent or even alleviate that tragedy. I discussed this extremely important issue months ago, calling on all leadership circles of the diaspora to demonstrate the courage to initiate the creation of a united diaspora-Armenia political structure, which would possess financial, intellectual, legal and other today easily attainable resources.

The ultimate goal is that this overarching Armenia-diaspora coordinated structure will form a powerful system of pan-Armenian resistance, necessary for Armenia to successfully resist all forthcoming foreseeable attacks through its media, diplomacy, economy and military.

This is a very simple and logical conclusion to our thoughts in April, though I am certainly aware that its implementation, being unprecedented, is very difficult in reality.

However, as we emphasized above, if the Armenian world remains satisfied with merely the classic April commemorations, today’s government, opposition, political party, church or intellectual leadership will collectively be held responsible for all the sad consequences of the existential and tragic calamities expected.

Instead, those who have pretentions to leadership in the homeland or in the diaspora must overcome all foreseeable obstacles with the utmost of efforts. In that way, if not perfectly, then at least with a fair amount of success we can face this great challenge to ensure the honorable survival of Armenian statehood and truly fulfill our duty, while honoring the memory of our countless holy martyrs.

(This article is a translation of the original Armenian published in Baikar and other Armenian Democratic Liberal Party publications.)