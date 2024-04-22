109th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide Commemorated at Massachusetts State House

BOSTON — The commemoration of the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place on April 19 at the Massachusetts State House, with keynote speaker Judge Gabrielle Wolohojian. The event, organized by the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of Massachusetts, was well attended, with estimates of as many as 300 present. State Rep. David K. Muradian, Jr., from the 9th Worcester District, served as the master of ceremonies.

It began with the procession of the Homenetmen [Armenian General Athletic Union) Boston Scouts, the sergeant-at-arms of the State House, elected officials and Armenian clergy of the greater Boston area and then the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States. Children from St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School sang the American and Armenian national anthems, after which the audience was welcomed by Representative Muradian. Muradian provided the audience with general information about the Armenian Genocide.

State Rep. Dave Rogers of the 24th Middlesex District recognized guests, elected officials and representatives of community and human rights advocacy groups. Notable was the presence of Consul General of El Salvador Abelino Chicas Hernández, President and CEO of the Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action Cindy Rowe, American Jewish Committee New England Regional Director Robert Leikind, the Grand Commander of the Knights of Vartan Hunan Arshakian and members of his executive, and the Director of the National Cinema Center of Armenia Shushanik Mirzakhanyan. State Reps. Priscilla Sousa and Carmine Gentile were also present, along with the Belmont, Mass., Chair Roy Epstein and Vice Chair Elizabeth Dionne.

After mentioning the new Massachusetts genocide education law, Rep. Kate Lipper-Garabedian of the 32nd Middlesex District presented the proclamation from Gov. Maura Healey declaring April 24, 2024 Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

State Sen. Will Brownsberger of the Suffolk and Middlesex District presented a joint resolution of the Massachusetts House and Senate commending 109-year-old Mary Vartanian, one of the last surviving Armenians who lived through the years of the Armenian Genocide, for her decades-long contributions to the Armenian-American community. Born in Aintab, she turns 110 this August. (See the October 2022 Mirror-Spectator article about her, interviewed when she was 108.)

Vartanian stood up to acknowledge the standing ovation of the audience. She had been accompanied from her home at the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jamaica Plain to the State House by a special police escort.