Pablo Aharonian: With Ballet All Around the World

The same was with Richard Cragun, an amazing, lovely person and great dancer, with whom I danced in “The Taming of the Shrew” and “The Merry Widow.” Afterwards he became the coach of several ballet productions in Santiago. It was always pleasure to listen this beautiful person and great professional.

Tamara Grigorieva was a legend, who worked with Ballet Russe of Colonel de Basil. Everything she was speaking, about wonderful people and repertoire was a history of ballet, and she was a part of that history. This fantastic lady was extremely beautiful and with an amazing knowledge of ballet. She came to teach the old Ballet Russe repertoire. Grigorieva fell ill and because my father was a doctor, he examined her and became good friends with her too.

And Olga Lepeshinskaya came to La Scala for three months. She was a very good teacher, but strong and demanding. She was always telling old stories about Bolshoi and talking about big stars like Zhdanov, Ulanova, Plisetskaya, Fedicheev, Maximova, Vasilev.

All my life I was aware that I am meeting amazing personalities. I was very lucky to meet such people and learn a lot from them!

I admire Rudolf Nureyev. Some years ago I read Diane Solway’s voluminous biography of him. Are there any special moments connected to him you would like to share with?

I met Nureyev when I was at La Scala in 1980. I went to take a class there, and once Nureyev came and sat down to watch the class. He asked the director of the company to hire me for “Romeo and Juliet.” I danced the role of Mercutio’s friend. There were parts in choreography that I danced with Nureyev. As you know, he was an amazing personality, he was already in 40s, 43 I think, and he was a very hard-worker, pushing himself endlessly. And he liked me, thank God, because he had a very strong character. I think he liked me because he realized that I am a hard-worker too and respected me very much. One day I was in a big studio, Cechetti studio, doing fouetté and sauté. When Nureyev came, I stopped: in those days you froze in front of such personalities. And everybody knew he had a very impulsive character and no one knows how would he react. But he took of his coat and corrected me. He used always to correct little things during our trainings. So, I have very good memories of him. Nureyev was a great example to follow as a hard-worker. His knowledge was immense in history, costumes, you could learn so much only by observing him and listening to him.

I assume for you it was important in 1986 to be praised by Anna Kisselgoff, the severe ballet critic of New York Times.

It was January 1986. Yes, that was wonderful. It was about my role in ballet “Rosalinda” staged by Ronald Hynd with Johann Strauss music. In the third act I had a role with lots of turns and jumps, lots of technique. It was a funny comic role, and of course I was happy to have Kisselgoff’s review. Here another good thing was that a name of an Armenian was highlighted on the pages of New York Times.

You were invited as guest principal by the Stuttgart Ballet to dance the role of Offenbach in Maurice Béjart’s “Gaîté Parisienne.” Do you know that one of characters of this ballet is Ruzan Sarkisian – Béjart’s beloved teacher?

In those days I did not know, because we called her Madame Ruzan, until later I knew about her origin. I have a big collection of ballet books, so in one of them I learned she was an Armenian. When I met Béjart, he was very sick and aged, he did not speak too much, so I have not asked him about his teacher. But I was honored to act as Offenbach with lots of great dancers with Stuttgart company!

You were born to Astghik Aintablian and Kourken Vahaken Aharonian. How did they end up in Uruguay? Did they expose you to Armenian culture at home?

My paternal grandfather, Hovhannes Aharonyan, after leaving Zeytun first went to Jerusalem, where he was in charge of an orphanage. A part of the family was killed, some were lost, so they decided to move to America. It was incredible that in mid-1950s they found one of my father’s cousins. With his wife, Katarine Bostanian, my grandfather came to Uruguay, which was doing very well economically. Immigrants were very well-received, the climate was great, so they saw the possibility to live in peace in that very cultured country. Five of my grandfather’s sons survived — Arshak, Nubar, Sebuh, Aris and my father Kourken. The eldest one, Arshak, lived in United States, and later repatriated to Soviet Armenia, where he passed away. So, our whole family was very Armenian. Every Sunday I used to go to church as an altar boy and sarkavag, while my sister was in the choir. We were always speaking Armenian, although I never attended Armenian school. We went to a German school, but we were brought up very Armenian, listening to music on the radio — Aram Khachaturian, Arno Babajanyan, Armenian operas. My father used to read and write perfect Armenian, my eldest cousin too. My maternal grandparents were wonderful people too, Khacher Aintablian and Beatrice Manougian, they came to South America in 1924. My granny taught me how to read and write in Armenian, but I left Uruguay when I was 23 years old, so I never had any chance to use the language. Now in Chile I want to get it back and to find someone who can teach me Armenian again.

I assume you are connected to Uruguayan composer Coriún Aharonián (1940-2017)?

Yes, he was my first cousin, the son of my uncle Nubar. And my cousin Antaram Keghuhi Aharonian was a pianist and a very good friend with Aram Khachaturyan. When he came to conduct his piano concert in Montevideo, my family hosted him. In the collection of letters of Aram Khachaturian there are 12 letters addressed to Antaram.

Are you in touch with Armenians in Chile and do you have plans to visit Armenia?

In Chile I am not in touch with many Armenians, but I would love to. I went to the Hye Doun (Armenian House), which is very nice place and very close to where I live. But unfortunately, there are not many Armenians in Chile and very few of them speak Armenian. When I am at home, I think in Armenian, and when some Armenian artistes come to Chile, I do not lose the chance to meet them and talk in Armenian.

And of course, I would love to go to Armenia and to give there whatever I learned all around the world!