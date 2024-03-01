New Inclusive Tourism Product ‘Accessible Dilijan’ Launches in Armenia

DILIJAN, Armenia — Destination Management Organization (DMO) GoToDili, with the support of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia and with the participation of AR-Trails, launched a new inclusive project called Accessible Dilijan. It was created for people with hearing impairments, as well as for completely deaf/deaf-mute people.

Accessible Dilijan presents augmented reality tours around the city recorded by sign language interpreters in Armenian, Russian and English. This is the first project in Armenia that helps people with hearing disabilities to complete an excursion or a small hiking route without assistance.

You can use the tour by downloading the AR-Trails app. Three products are available in AR-Trails: a city tour, a walking tour of the National Park, and a virtual visit to the tourist information center. After selecting a location, the app provides a route, and virtual sign language interpreters tell users about it.

The city tour will introduce users to the history of Dilijan and its famous landmarks. The hiking tour will lead to a hidden waterfall in the National Park, introducing the flora and fauna along the way. The AR-Trails app also allows you to visit a virtual information center, where the overview information about Dilijan is available. In total, virtual tours cover 15 locations in Dilijan.

“Travel must be accessible to everyone,” emphasized Sisian Poghosyan, the head of Armenia’s Tourism Committee.