France Honors French-Armenian Hero Missak Manouchian

On February 21, 1944, the day before his execution, Missak wrote his last letter from prison to his wife Mélinée before being shot at Mont Valérien Fort.

“My dear Mélinée, my beloved little orphan,

In a few hours, I’ll be gone from this world. We’re going to be shot this afternoon at 3 p.m. I don’t believe it, but I know I’ll never see you again.

“What can I write to you? I’m so confused and so clear at the same time.

“I joined the Liberation Army as a volunteer soldier, and I died just short of victory and the goal. Happiness to those who will survive us and taste the sweetness of tomorrow’s freedom and peace. I am sure that the French people and all freedom fighters will honor our memory with dignity. At the moment of my death, I proclaim that I have no hatred against the German people or anyone else, and that everyone will get what they deserve in punishment and reward.

“The German people and all other peoples will live in peace and brotherhood after the war, which will not last much longer. Happiness to all…

“I deeply regret not having made you happy. I would have liked to have had a child with you, as you always wanted. I therefore beg you to marry after the war, without fail, and have a child for my happiness, and to fulfill my last wish, marry someone who can make you happy. I bequeath all my possessions to you, your sister and my nephews. After the war, you will be able to claim your war pension as my wife, as I die a regular soldier in the French Liberation Army.

“With the help of friends who will honor me, you will have my poems and writings published and read. You will bring my memories, if possible, to my parents in Armenia. I will die with my 23 comrades shortly with the courage and serenity of a man with a clear conscience, because personally, I have done no harm to anyone, and if I have, I have done it without hatred. Today, it’s sunny. It is by looking at the sun and the beautiful nature that I have loved so much that I will say farewell to life and to all of you, my dear wife and my dear friends. I forgive all those who have hurt me or wanted to hurt me, except the one who betrayed us to buy back his skin and those who sold us out. I give you a big hug, as well as your sister and all the friends who know me from far or near, I hold you all close to my heart. Adieu.

“Your friend, your comrade, your husband. Manouchian Michel.

P.S. I have fifteen thousand francs in the suitcase on Rue de Plaisance. If you can take them, repay my debts and give the rest to Armène. M. M.”

Missak Manouchian and Mélinée are buried at the Panthéon in vault number XIII.