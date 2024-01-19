Pianist Vardan Mamikonian Performs at Benefit for Learning Mission

By Karine Armen

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

PASADENA — The virtuoso pianist, Vardan Mamikonian, performed in a benefit concert organized by Learning Mission, an educational nonprofit organization, on Friday, January 12, at AGBU Performing Arts Center in Pasadena.

Mamikonian was born in Armenia but has been living in Paris for many years. He has performed in prestigious concert halls around the world.

The program for the evening featured captivating pieces from Chopin, Debussy, Komitas, Babadjanian, Bach and Liszt. Mamikonian’s skill was evident as he tackled challenging compositions, leaving the audience mesmerized and prompting standing ovations as a display of their appreciation.

“I am thrilled with the concert’s outcome as we planted seeds in the hearts of people and, most importantly, in the hearts of our youth to show them true quality art. This is what Learning Mission is about,” said Rouben Gargaloyan, co-founder of Learning Mission, after the concert.