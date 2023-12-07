Volume II of Vahan Tekeyan’s Collected Articles Presented in Yerevan

  TOP STORIES WEEK   49
 

By Kristine Melkonyan

YEREVAN —The presentation of the second volume of the three-volume collection of the works of Vahan Tekeyan took place at the Tekeyan Center in Yerevan. The author of the book, Varduhi Davtyan, is a candidate of philological sciences and associate professor. Through these volumes, the reader discovers the poet, prose writer, teacher, and public figure Vahan Tekeyan anew as a skilled writer on public issues and editor.

Varduhi Davtyan with copies of her new book

Both volumes of the book were published with the support of the Tekeyan Center Fund. In the second volume, Tekeyan’s articles which were written and published in the press in the 1911-1920 period are presented (the first volume covers the years 1901-1910). This is the first time that articles collected from different periodicals are presented to the reader in separate volumes, in chronological order. These writings reveal the path of struggle of the Armenian people, the search for existence, the efforts made for national salvation, and the evaluation of Armenian and world literary and cultural values.

Tekeyan’s vast literary legacy until now had remained scattered among the pages of newspapers and periodicals like Lusaper, Arev, Zhamanag, Hayrenik, Shirag, Piuzantion, Vostan, Husaper, Zhoghovurti tzayn of Constantinople and abroad. Tekeyan appeared in the press with signed and sometimes unsigned articles. Through his enthusiasm for writing articles and his productive editorial leadership, he gave a new, fresh and varied content to these newspapers. The compiler of this volume notes that the unsigned editorials which were published on the second page of Zhoghovurti tzayn, were subjected to the strict censorship of the time. They were sometimes partially and sometimes completely deleted by the censors and became the subject of debates.

Varduhi Davtyan with Armen Tsulikyan, center

According to the author, Tekeyan’s articles are like a dialogue with the reader about the problems of his time. “Broadminded Vahan Tekeyan was more than frank with his reader. He considers the strengthening material and moral relations between the newspaper and the reader to be a ‘trade,’ a moral trade with the responsibility of returning the power taken from the reader to the reader again, with the ‘interest’ of exchanging spirit, direction, and idea with sympathy.”

The director of the Tekeyan Center, Armen Tsulikyan, emphasized the importance of the three-volume publication and assured that Tekeyan’s discourse is surprisingly contemporary, as if it were written today. “The greatness of Vahan Tekeyan and other notables lies in this,” he said. Tsulikyan thanked Varduhi Davtyan for bringing the idea to life and for the enormous work, and expressed the hope that all Tekeyan-loving readers will not have to wait long for the third volume.

Varduhi Davtyan with Armen Tsulikyan, at far end, at the Tekeyan Center in Yerevan

Professor Artsrun Avagyan, a literary scholar, doctor of philological sciences and professor, said in his speech that the three-volume book is a tribute to the great writer Tekeyan’s work, life and extensive work, which summarizes the dreams and vicissitudes of Armenians from the end of the previous century until his death, as viewed through the heart and soul of an intellectual aesthete and poet. with soul and heart.

“Vahan Tekeyan was able to create such literature that, like a mirror, revealed the truth to us. His articles are also like that: very modern, brief, but full of meaning,” said Avagyan. He considered the publication of the book a great achievement, thanks to which this author’s work can be placed alongside those of Hagop Oshagan, Kegham Sevan, Yervand Ter-Khachatryan and other literary critics. They have developed the study of Tekeyan with great merit.

Varduhi Davtyan remembers that Vahan Tekeyan has been in her mind since she was a child, when her devout grandmother was reading the prayer book given to her by a neighbor, in which Tekeyan’s poem “The Armenian Church” was also included. The grandmother did not know Tekeyan’s work, but she was muttering it like a prayer. Later, already during her student years, she gladly accepted the offer from a lecturer to draw parallels between Tekeyan and poet Vahan Teryan, but this only revealed the poetic world of the great writer.

“That which was hidden in the depths, I discovered later. You have to be brave because the more you explore, the more it looks like a gold mine: it is constantly opening; it is a torrential river. Tekeyan allowed me to access his extravagant publishing legacy, perhaps to deserve it. Tekeyan is a talisman for me, who seems to be following me from the sky,” Davtyan noted. She assured that the wartime periods of history, world events and encyclopedic material are revealed through the personal character and tumultuous life of Vahan Tekeyan.

In the opinion of the editor, Tekeyan offers us his publishing heritage enclosed in two palms with the same extravagance as when he was in front of God’s immense weight in his presence. “He continues to be the divine visitor of Armenian literature.”

Rouben Mirzakhanyan at far left

Ruben Mirzakhanyan, president of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Armenia and member of the board of the Tekeyan Center Fund, considered this valuable work a phenomenon not only in literary studies, but also in Armenian national life, especially now, when the preservation and development of national values are of exceptional importance for the future of the nation. Mirzakhanyan mentioned that next year the Vahan Tekeyan international annual award ceremony will be held for the 30th time, in which the participation of this book will be very logical. Mirzakhanyan addressed special words of praise to the director of the Tekeyan Center, Armen Tsulikyan, as a result of whose constant work, the first and second volumes of Davtyan’s Tekeyan collection were published. Mirzakhanyan assured those present that the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Armenia will make active efforts to introduce the work to both diaspora Armenian circles and Armenian-speaking readers.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

At the presentation of the book, students read from Tekeyan’s articles.

Davtyan in her turn is sure that the volume will open a new period of recognition of Tekeyan’s prose writing. It will become the material of multilayered studies for philologists, historians, cultural experts and journalists, because Tekeyan’s articles are precious documents of elemental times, fateful events, and national and universal life and history.

