  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
46

Week

Latest articles of the week
Military parade by Azerbaijani forces in Stepanakert
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Aliyev Says ‘We Showed the Whole World’ at Military Parade in Karabakh

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
22
0

BAKU (AP) — Hundreds of Azerbaijani soldiers paraded on November 8 through Stepanakert, now named Khankendi, the capital city of Karabakh, that came under full control of Azerbaijan in September after a lightning rout of ethnic Armenian forces.

“We showed the whole world the strength, determination and indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people,” Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said in an address at the parade, which also included tanks and military equipment that was seized from Armenian forces.

Azerbaijan began blockading that road last winter, leading to severe food and medicine shortages in the Armenian-held area. Then in September, it launched a blitz that forced the separatist forces to disband.

More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled the region in the following days, leaving the city nearly deserted.

The parade marked Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, a holiday that commemorates the retaking of territory in 2020.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Lemkin Institute condemns Artsakh man’s conviction in Azerbaijan
Next Iran Reaffirms Support for Transport Link for Azerbaijani Exclave
Discover more cities:
ArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.